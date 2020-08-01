ELES Semiconductor Equipment S p A : CS Chiusura I Finestra Warrant ELES 2019_2024

Eles S.p.A. (Eles), nata nel 1988, progetta e realizza soluzioni di test per semiconduttori (SOC, MEMS e Memorie). Eles produce macchine universali (cd. test system) e i relativi servizi di assistenza per i test di affidabilità, avendo sviluppato un processo di co-engineering con i propri clienti finalizzato a garantire un prodotto microelettronico cd. "ZERO DIFETTI". Inoltre, la Società è attiva nel settore c.d. di test application fornendo ai propri clienti le applicazioni necessarie per procedere alle varie soluzioni di test che possono essere eseguite attraverso le macchine dalla stessa prodotte, oltre ad una serie di servizi connessi all'elaborazione dei dati acquisiti durante le attività e fasi di test. Eles annovera tra i propri clienti aziende multinazionali produttrici di semiconduttori e produttori di moduli elettronici per il settore automotive ed il Settore I&D. La strategia di Eles prevede, oltre ad una crescita per linee interne tramite la penetrazione in nuovi mercati, l'ulteriore diversificazione della clientela e il miglioramento delle soluzioni già offerte ai clienti, una crescita per linee esterne mediante acquisizioni funzionali ad un più veloce sviluppo commerciale nei Paesi esteri.

ITA/ENG

PRESS RELEASE

Ended the first "ELES WARRANT 2019-2024" period. Exercised N. 238.750 "WARRANT ELES 2019-2024" and subscribed N. 119.375 newly issued ordinary shares at the price of Euro 2,00 each for a total amount of Euro 238.750.

2019-2024" period. Exercised N. 238.750 "WARRANT ELES 2019-2024" and subscribed N. 119.375 newly issued ordinary shares at the price of Euro 2,00 each for a total amount of Euro 238.750. Integrated the financial calendar for the year 2020.

Todi (PG), 2020 July 31 - ELES S.p.A., innovative SME listed on AIM Italia and solutions for testing semiconductor devices (IC Integrated Circuits) with Automotive and Mission Critical applications global provider, announces the closing at the current date of the first operation period for the "Warrant Eles 2019- 2024" ISIN code IT0005374258 (the "Warrants") , included between July 1st and July 31st, 2020.

During this period, n. 238.750 Warrants were exercised and subsequently subscribed at the price of Euro 2.00 per share (in the ratio of n. 1 ordinary share each n. 2 Warrants submitted for the year) n. 119.375 newly issued ELES ordinary shares, without nominal value indication, with regular profit participation and the same characteristics as the Eles ordinary shares outstanding at the date of issue (the "Compendium Shares"), for a total value of Euro 238.750.

Pursuant to "ELES Warrants 2019-2024" Regulation, the issue and making available, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., of the Compendium Shares subscribed by Warrant holders during the period of exercise will take place on the liquidation day following the end of the last day of the period of exercise.

As a result of the above, n. 10.918.250 Warrants are outstanding at the current date. For more information, please refer to the "ELES Warrants 2019-2024" Regulation available on the Company's website www.eles.com, Investors, Warrant section.

The Company will publish the release of the change in registered capital after depositing the execution of the capital increase in the Register of Companies in accordance with the law.

Also, it is announced that in view of the amendments made to the Issuers' Regulations by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. with notice no. 17857 of 2020 6th July, the Board of Directors resolved today to supplement the financial calendar in order to specify that the half-yearly financial report at 2020 30th June will be subject to a limited review.

Below is the updated financial calendar for the year 2020, already available on the Company's website www.eles.com, Investors, Calendario Finanziario section. Please note that on 2020 7th May the Company's Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements at 2020 31th December and on 2020 15th June the Shareholders' Meeting approved the financial statements.