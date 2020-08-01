ELES Semiconductor Equipment S p A : CS Chiusura I Finestra Warrant ELES 2019_2024

ITA/ENG
COMUNICATO STAMPA
Chiuso il primo periodo di esercizio dei "WARRANT ELES 2019-2024". Esercitati n. 238.750 "WARRANT ELES 2019-2024" e sottoscritte n. 119.375 azioni ordinarie di nuova emissione al prezzo di Euro 2,00 ciascuna per complessivi Euro 238.750.
Integrato il calendario finanziario per l'esercizio 2020.
Todi (PG), 31 luglio 2020- ELES S.p.A., PMI innovativa quotata su AIM Italia e fornitore mondiale di soluzioni per il test dei dispositivi a semiconduttore (IC Integrated Circuits) con applicazioni Automotive e Mission Critical, comunica che in data odierna si è chiuso il primo periodo di esercizio dei "Warrant Eles 2019-2024" codice ISIN IT0005374258 (i "Warrant"), ricompreso tra il 1 luglio e il 31 luglio 2020.
Nel corso di detto periodo, sono stati esercitati n. 238.750 Warrant e conseguentemente sottoscritte al prezzo di Euro 2,00 per azione (nel rapporto di n. 1 azione ordinaria ogni n. 2 Warrant presentanti per l'esercizio) n. 119.375 azioni ordinarie Eles di nuova emissione, prive dell'indicazione del valore nominale, aventi godimento regolare e le medesime caratteristiche delle azioni ordinarie Eles in circolazione alla data di emissione (le "Azioni di Compendio"), per un controvalore complessivo pari a Euro 238.750.
Ai sensi del Regolamento dei "Warrant ELES 2019-2024", l'emissione e la messa a disposizione, per il tramite di Monte Titoli S.p.A., delle Azioni di Compendio sottoscritte dai titolari di Warrant durante il periodo di esercizio avranno luogo il giorno di liquidazione successivo al termine dell'ultimo giorno del periodo di esercizio stesso.
In conseguenza di quanto sopra indicato, alla data attuale, risultano in circolazione n. 10.918.250 Warrant.
Per maggiori informazioni si rinvia al Regolamento dei "Warrant ELES 2019-2024" disponibile sul sito della Società all'indirizzo www.eles.com, sezione Investors, Warrant.
La Società provvederà a pubblicare il comunicato di variazione del capitale sociale a seguito del deposito di avvenuta esecuzione dell'aumento di capitale presso il Registro delle Imprese nei termini di legge.
Inoltre, si rende noto che alla luce delle modifiche apportate al Regolamento Emittenti AIM da Borsa Italiana S.p.A. con avviso n. 17857 del 6 luglio 2020, il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha deliberato in data odierna di integrare il calendario finanziario al fine di specificare che la relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2020 sarà sottoposta a revisione contabile limitata.
Si riporta di seguito il calendario finanziario per l'esercizio 2020 aggiornato, già disponibile nella sezione Investor, Calendario Finanaziario del sito www.eles.com. Si ricorda che in data 7 maggio 2020 il Consiglio di Amministrazione della Società ha approvato il progetto di bilancio di esercizio ed il bilancio consolidato al 31 dicembre 2019 e in data 15 giugno 2020 l'Assemblea dei soci ha approvato il bilancio di esercizio.
28 settembre 2020
Consiglio di Amministrazione - Approvazione della relazione finanziaria
semestrale consolidata al 30 giugno 2020, assoggettata a revisione contabile
limitata da parte della società di revisione.
Eles S.p.A. (Eles), nata nel 1988, progetta e realizza soluzioni di test per semiconduttori (SOC, MEMS e Memorie). Eles produce macchine universali (cd. test system) e i relativi servizi di assistenza per i test di affidabilità, avendo sviluppato un processo di co-engineering con i propri clienti finalizzato a garantire un prodotto microelettronico cd. "ZERO DIFETTI". Inoltre, la Società è attiva nel settore c.d. di test application fornendo ai propri clienti le applicazioni necessarie per procedere alle varie soluzioni di test che possono essere eseguite attraverso le macchine dalla stessa prodotte, oltre ad una serie di servizi connessi all'elaborazione dei dati acquisiti durante le attività e fasi di test. Eles annovera tra i propri clienti aziende multinazionali produttrici di semiconduttori e produttori di moduli elettronici per il settore automotive ed il Settore I&D. La strategia di Eles prevede, oltre ad una crescita per linee interne tramite la penetrazione in nuovi mercati, l'ulteriore diversificazione della clientela e il miglioramento delle soluzioni già offerte ai clienti, una crescita per linee esterne mediante acquisizioni funzionali ad un più veloce sviluppo commerciale nei Paesi esteri.
ITA/ENG
PRESS RELEASE
Ended the first "ELES WARRANT 2019-2024" period. Exercised N. 238.750 "WARRANT ELES 2019-2024" and subscribed N. 119.375 newly issued ordinary shares at the price of Euro 2,00 each for a total amount of Euro 238.750.
Integrated the financial calendar for the year 2020.
Todi (PG), 2020 July 31 - ELES S.p.A., innovative SME listed on AIM Italia and solutions for testing semiconductor devices (IC Integrated Circuits) with Automotive and Mission Critical applications global provider, announces the closing at the current date of the first operation period for the "Warrant Eles 2019- 2024" ISIN code IT0005374258 (the "Warrants") , included between July 1st and July 31st, 2020.
During this period, n. 238.750 Warrants were exercised and subsequently subscribed at the price of Euro 2.00 per share (in the ratio of n. 1 ordinary share each n. 2 Warrants submitted for the year) n. 119.375 newly issued ELES ordinary shares, without nominal value indication, with regular profit participation and the same characteristics as the Eles ordinary shares outstanding at the date of issue (the "Compendium Shares"), for a total value of Euro 238.750.
Pursuant to "ELES Warrants 2019-2024" Regulation, the issue and making available, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., of the Compendium Shares subscribed by Warrant holders during the period of exercise will take place on the liquidation day following the end of the last day of the period of exercise.
As a result of the above, n. 10.918.250 Warrants are outstanding at the current date. For more information, please refer to the "ELES Warrants 2019-2024" Regulation available on the Company's website www.eles.com, Investors, Warrant section.
The Company will publish the release of the change in registered capital after depositing the execution of the capital increase in the Register of Companies in accordance with the law.
Also, it is announced that in view of the amendments made to the Issuers' Regulations by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. with notice no. 17857 of 2020 6th July, the Board of Directors resolved today to supplement the financial calendar in order to specify that the half-yearly financial report at 2020 30th June will be subject to a limited review.
Below is the updated financial calendar for the year 2020, already available on the Company's website www.eles.com, Investors, Calendario Finanziario section. Please note that on 2020 7th May the Company's Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements at 2020 31th December and on 2020 15th June the Shareholders' Meeting approved the financial statements.
2020, 28th September
Board of Directors - Approval of the consolidated half-year financial
report at 2020 June 30th, subject to limited audit by the Indipendent
Auditors.
Eles S.p.A. (Eles), founded in 1988, designs and manufactures semiconductor test solutions (SOC, MEMS and Memories). Eles produces universal test systems together with Engineering Services for reliability tests, having developed a co-engineering process with its customers aimed at guaranteeing 'Zero Defect' microelectronic devices. The Company also develops customised test applications for devices to be tested on its universal systems, along with the data management of test results. Eles counts among its customers multinational companies producing semiconductors and manufacturers of electronic modules for Automotive, Aerospace and Defense sectors. Eles' growth strategy is through internal growth by penetration of new markets, diversification of customers and improvement of existing solutions, as well as growth through acquisition for faster expansion overseas.
