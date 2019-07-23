ELEVATE – Construction's Heavy Work Conference & Expo – Delivers an Insight Rich Content Experience for All Heavy Work Community Members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is gearing up for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference and Expo, taking place at the Sheraton Grand Chicago on November 5-6, 2019. ELEVATE attracts leaders, movement makers, practitioners, change agents, industry heroes, and more across the Heavy Work Community including Heavy-Civil and Commercial Contractors; Departments of Transportation (DOTs); Project Owners; and Bulk Material Suppliers, Producers and Logistics Providers.



New for ELEVATE 2019 is the introduction of “PowerTalks,” a comprehensive set of educational and motivational sessions that appeal directly to executive leaders, business and project owners, and operational management.

“We are eager to highlight collaborative ventures where business partners and technology providers are working in concert to advance construction industry productivity,” said Lori Allen, Marketing Solutions Specialist at Command Alkon. “PowerTalks are ‘keynoteish’ sessions organized into four distinct growth and success tracks from which attendees can choose and align to their individual goals.”

PowerTalks growth and success tracks include:

Buzzworthy Initiatives: Current and upcoming industry trends, issues, and disruptions.

Current and upcoming industry trends, issues, and disruptions. Breakthrough Technology: Next-gen technology impacting the industry now.

Next-gen technology impacting the industry now. High-Flying Achievers: Success stories showcasing business performance gains.

Success stories showcasing business performance gains. Lasting Leadership: Personal and professional development and thought leadership.

This year ELEVATE is also introducing interactive “Innovation Zones” where attendees choose across first-rate technology demonstrations and discussions. Check out the event website for more information on the conference. More sessions and other details regarding the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com