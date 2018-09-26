ELEVATE–The Command Alkon Conference Will Feature Dynamic Thought Leader Seth Mattison as Opening Keynote Speaker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is pleased to announce Seth Mattison as the opening keynote speaker at ELEVATE–The Command Alkon Conference. Seth is an internationally renowned expert and author on workforce trends, generational dynamics and business strategy.



“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Seth Mattison to Austin, Texas and experience his contagious zest for talent management, change and innovation, leadership and the future of work,” said Ed Rusch, VP of Marketing at Command Alkon. “I’m certain he will really set the tone for an inspiring, forward-looking conference that will leave us all with new energy and ideas to continue moving forward in our industry.”

As Co-Founder and Chief Movement Officer of Luminate Labs, Seth advises many of the world’s leading brands and organizations on the role individuals can play in internationally creating careers and companies that bring deep value to the world.

Seth’s ideas have been featured in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Huffington Post, and The Globe and Mail, and he was recently named to the Editor’s Picks for Speakers to Watch in 2017.

Seth has shared his insights with business leaders world-wide and has been commended by many of the world’s top brands including: MasterCard, Johnson and Johnson, Microsoft, Kraft Foods, AT&T, PepsiCo, GE Energy, Cisco, State Farm, Merrill Lynch, Down and Disney.

