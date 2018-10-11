Log in
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change to the board of directors and appointment of interim chief financial officer

10/11/2018
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change to the board of directors and appointment of interim chief financial officer 
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change to the board of directors and appointment of interim chief financial officer
Change to the board of directors and appointment of interim chief financial officer
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2007/007084/06)
JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081
('Ellies' or 'the company')
CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Shareholders are referred to the SENS announcement dated 25 June 2018, in which it was noted that Adrian
Bock had resigned as the company's chief financial officer ('CFO') with effect from 31 December 2018.
The company agreed to the early termination of Adrian´s contractual notice period and Adrian has left Ellies.
Shareholders are advised that effective 11 October 2018, the board of directors of Ellies ('the board') has
appointed Chris Booyens as the interim CFO for a three month period, with the option to extend his contract.
Simultaneously, the board has begun the process to identify a long-term CFO.
Chris is an experienced chartered accountant and has held various financial director roles at Distribution and
Warehousing Network Limited, Iliad Africa Limited, and various Tiger Brands Limited subsidiaries.
The board welcomes Chris and looks forward to his contribution to the company.
11 October 2018
Sponsor
Java Capital
Date: 11/10/2018 05:38:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2018-10-11 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Ellies Holdings Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:42:01 UTC
