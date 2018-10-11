ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change to the board of directors and appointment of interim chief financial officer Change to the board of directors and appointment of interim chief financial officer ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2007/007084/06) JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081 ('Ellies' or 'the company') CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Shareholders are referred to the SENS announcement dated 25 June 2018, in which it was noted that Adrian Bock had resigned as the company's chief financial officer ('CFO') with effect from 31 December 2018. The company agreed to the early termination of Adrian´s contractual notice period and Adrian has left Ellies. Shareholders are advised that effective 11 October 2018, the board of directors of Ellies ('the board') has appointed Chris Booyens as the interim CFO for a three month period, with the option to extend his contract. Simultaneously, the board has begun the process to identify a long-term CFO. Chris is an experienced chartered accountant and has held various financial director roles at Distribution and Warehousing Network Limited, Iliad Africa Limited, and various Tiger Brands Limited subsidiaries. The board welcomes Chris and looks forward to his contribution to the company. 11 October 2018 Sponsor Java Capital Date: 11/10/2018 05:38:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.