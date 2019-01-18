ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to the board of directors Changes to the board of directors ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2007/007084/06) JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081 ('Ellies' or 'the company') CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Shareholders are referred to the announcements released on SENS on 11 December 2018 and 19 December 2018 regarding, inter alia, the re-election of Fikile Mkhize and re-appointment of Reshoketswe Ralebepa and Ian Russell as directors of Ellies. Shareholders are advised that Fikile Mkhise and Ian Russel have resigned as directors of Ellies with effect from 18 January 2019. The shareholders who instituted proceedings in the Commercial Court in respect of the re-election of Fikile Mkhize and reappointment of Reshoketswe Ralebepa and Ian Russell as directors of Ellies have undertaken that these proceedings will be withdrawn forthwith. The remaining two directors of Ellies are actively engaged in the process of seeking new directors to be appointed to the Ellies board and will inform the market as and when new appointments are made. 18 January 2019 Sponsor Java Capital Date: 18/01/2019 02:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.