Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to the board of directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 11:09am EST
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to the board of directors 
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to the board of directors
Changes to the board of directors
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2007/007084/06)
JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081
('Ellies' or 'the company')
CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders are referred to the announcements released on SENS on 11 December 2018 and 19 December 2018 regarding,
inter alia, the re-election of Fikile Mkhize and re-appointment of Reshoketswe Ralebepa and Ian Russell as directors 
of Ellies.
Shareholders are advised that Fikile Mkhise and Ian Russel have resigned as directors of Ellies with effect from 
18 January 2019.
The shareholders who instituted proceedings in the Commercial Court in respect of the re-election of Fikile Mkhize and
reappointment of Reshoketswe Ralebepa and Ian Russell as directors of Ellies have undertaken that these proceedings 
will be withdrawn forthwith.
The remaining two directors of Ellies are actively engaged in the process of seeking new directors to be appointed 
to the Ellies board and will inform the market as and when new appointments are made.
18 January 2019
Sponsor
Java Capital
Date: 18/01/2019 02:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-01-18 14:30:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Ellies Holdings Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 16:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aCostamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
11:28aCOSTAMARE INC. : Sets the Date for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
11:26aMANPOWERGROUP : Robots will be your colleagues not your replacement - Manpower
RE
11:26aUNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aBLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
11:23aCENTERSTATE BANK CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Launches Latin American Medical Education Program With Events in Colombia and Mexico
AQ
11:22aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Nippon Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary
BU
11:22aSTEMLINE THERAPEUTICS : Closes $92 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
11:22aStemline Therapeutics Closes $92 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.