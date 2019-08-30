ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of Ellies Dealing in securities by a director of Ellies ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2007/007084/06) JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081 ('Ellies' or 'the company') DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF ELLIES Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the dealing in securities by a director of the company: Name of director: Dr Shaun Prithivirajh Date of transaction: 28 August 2019 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 500 000 Price per security: R0.10 Total value of transaction: R50 000.00 Nature of transaction: On-market purchase Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes 30 August 2019 Sponsor Java Capital Date: 30/08/2019 11:21:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.