ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of Ellies
Dealing in securities by a director of Ellies
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2007/007084/06)
JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081
('Ellies' or 'the company')
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF ELLIES
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the dealing in securities by a director
of the company:
Name of director: Dr Shaun Prithivirajh
Date of transaction: 28 August 2019
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 500 000
Price per security: R0.10
Total value of transaction: R50 000.00
Nature of transaction: On-market purchase
Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes
30 August 2019
Sponsor
Java Capital
Date: 30/08/2019 11:21:00
