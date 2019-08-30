Log in
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of Ellies

08/30/2019 | 06:06am EDT
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of Ellies 
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of Ellies
Dealing in securities by a director of Ellies
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2007/007084/06)
JSE share code: ELI  ISIN: ZAE000103081
('Ellies' or 'the company')
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF ELLIES
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the dealing in securities by a director 
of the company:
Name of director:                                 Dr Shaun Prithivirajh
Date of transaction:                              28 August 2019
Class of securities:                              Ordinary shares
Number of securities:                             500 000
Price per security:                               R0.10
Total value of transaction:                       R50 000.00
Nature of transaction:                            On-market purchase
Nature and extent of director's interest:         Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:                       Yes
30 August 2019
Sponsor
Java Capital
Date: 30/08/2019 11:21:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-08-30 11:21:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Ellies Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:05:02 UTC
