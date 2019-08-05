|
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 30 April 2019
2019 AT A GLANCE
REVENUE decreased by 1,0% to R1 357,7 million (2018: R1 371,8 million*)
EBITDA decreased by 125,5% to a loss of R21,5 million (2018: profit of R84,4 million)
OPERATING PROFIT decreased by 140,6% to a loss of R30,4 million (2018: operating profit of R75 million)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME decreased by 180,8% to a loss of R30,7 million (2018: operating profit of R38,0 million)
EARNINGS PER SHARE decreased by 152,3% to a loss of 3,58 cents (2018: earnings per share of 6,84 cents)
HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE decreased by 141,3% to a loss of 3,26 cents (2018: headline earnings per share of 7,89 cents)
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE decreased by 8,5% to 47,5 cents (2018: 51,9 cents)
NET TANGIBLE ASSET VALUE PER SHARE decreased by 10,1% to 39,2 cents (2018: 43,6 cents)
No dividend declared
* Restated - refer note 14 of the full announcement
SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT
The contents of the short-form announcement are the responsibility
of the Board of Directors of Ellies Holdings Limited. The
information in the short-form announcement is a summary of the
full announcement available on the Company's website on
https://elliesholdings.com/financial-reports/ on 5 August 2019 and
accordingly does not contain full or complete details. The full
announcement can also be accessed online at
https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/JSE/ISSE/ELI/YERes2019.pdf.
The information in this announcement has been extracted from
the reviewed condensed consolidated financial results, but the
short-form announcement itself has not been reviewed by the
Company?s auditors. Any investment decisions by
shareholders/investors should be based on the full announcement
released to the JSE and published on the Company's website. The
full announcement is also available at the Company's registered
office (for inspection, at no charge, during office hours on any
business day) and at the offices of the sponsor, Java Capital,
from 5 August 2019 to 12 August 2019, both days inclusive. Copies
of the full announcement may be requested by email to
info@elliesholdings.com.
5 August 2019
