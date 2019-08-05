ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 30 April 2019

Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 30 April 2019 ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2007/007084/06 JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081 ('Ellies' or 'the Company') REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS for the year ended 30 April 2019 2019 AT A GLANCE REVENUE decreased by 1,0% to R1 357,7 million (2018: R1 371,8 million*) EBITDA decreased by 125,5% to a loss of R21,5 million (2018: profit of R84,4 million) OPERATING PROFIT decreased by 140,6% to a loss of R30,4 million (2018: operating profit of R75 million) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME decreased by 180,8% to a loss of R30,7 million (2018: operating profit of R38,0 million) EARNINGS PER SHARE decreased by 152,3% to a loss of 3,58 cents (2018: earnings per share of 6,84 cents) HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE decreased by 141,3% to a loss of 3,26 cents (2018: headline earnings per share of 7,89 cents) NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE decreased by 8,5% to 47,5 cents (2018: 51,9 cents) NET TANGIBLE ASSET VALUE PER SHARE decreased by 10,1% to 39,2 cents (2018: 43,6 cents) No dividend declared * Restated - refer note 14 of the full announcement SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT The contents of the short-form announcement are the responsibility of the Board of Directors of Ellies Holdings Limited. The information in the short-form announcement is a summary of the full announcement available on the Company's website on https://elliesholdings.com/financial-reports/ on 5 August 2019 and accordingly does not contain full or complete details. The full announcement can also be accessed online at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/JSE/ISSE/ELI/YERes2019.pdf. The information in this announcement has been extracted from the reviewed condensed consolidated financial results, but the short-form announcement itself has not been reviewed by the Company?s auditors. Any investment decisions by shareholders/investors should be based on the full announcement released to the JSE and published on the Company's website. The full announcement is also available at the Company's registered office (for inspection, at no charge, during office hours on any business day) and at the offices of the sponsor, Java Capital, from 5 August 2019 to 12 August 2019, both days inclusive. Copies of the full announcement may be requested by email to info@elliesholdings.com. 5 August 2019 ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED DIRECTORS: Messrs Timothy Fearnhead (Chairperson)*, Dr Shaun Prithivirajh (CEO), Chris Booyens (CFO), Martin Kuscus*, Francois Olivier*, Edward Raff*, Elliot Salkow# * Independent non-executive # Non-executive PREPARER: Prepared by Mr Jayme Burgers (CA(SA)), Group Financial Accountant, under the supervision of Mr Chris Booyens (CA(SA)), Financial Director and CFO COMPANY SECRETARY: Ms Lindie Lankalebalelo REGISTERED OFFICE: 94 Eloff Street Ext, Village Deep, Johannesburg, 2001 (PO Box 57076, Springfield, 2137) SPONSOR: Java Capital, 2nd Floor, 6A Sandown Valley Crescent, Sandton AUDITORS: BDO South Africa Inc TRANSFER SECRETARIES: Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd www.elliesholdings.com Date: 05/08/2019 05:02:00