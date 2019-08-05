Log in
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 30 April 2019

08/05/2019 | 12:20pm EDT


Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 30 April 2019
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number: 2007/007084/06
JSE share code: ELI
ISIN: ZAE000103081
('Ellies' or 'the Company')
REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS for the year 
ended 30 April 2019
2019 AT A GLANCE
REVENUE  decreased by 1,0% to R1 357,7 million (2018: R1 371,8 million*)
EBITDA  decreased by 125,5% to a loss of R21,5 million (2018: profit of R84,4 million)
OPERATING PROFIT decreased by 140,6% to a loss of R30,4 million (2018: operating profit of R75 million)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME decreased by 180,8% to a loss of  R30,7 million (2018: operating profit of R38,0 million)
EARNINGS PER SHARE decreased by 152,3% to a loss of 3,58 cents (2018: earnings per share of 6,84 cents)
HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE decreased by 141,3%  to a loss of 3,26 cents (2018: headline earnings per share of 7,89 cents)
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE decreased by 8,5% to 47,5 cents  (2018: 51,9 cents)
NET TANGIBLE ASSET VALUE PER SHARE decreased by 10,1% to 39,2 cents  (2018: 43,6 cents)
No dividend declared
* Restated - refer note 14 of the full announcement
SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT 
The contents of the short-form announcement are the responsibility 
of the Board of Directors of Ellies Holdings  Limited. The 
information in the short-form announcement is a summary of the 
full announcement available on the Company's website on 
https://elliesholdings.com/financial-reports/ on 5 August 2019 and 
accordingly does not contain full or complete details. The full 
announcement can also be accessed online at 
https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/JSE/ISSE/ELI/YERes2019.pdf. 
The information in this announcement has been extracted from 
the reviewed condensed consolidated financial results, but the 
short-form announcement itself has not been reviewed by the 
Company?s auditors. Any investment decisions by 
shareholders/investors should be based on the full announcement 
released to the JSE and published on the Company's website. The 
full announcement is also available at the Company's registered 
office (for inspection, at no charge, during office hours on any 
business day) and at the offices of the sponsor, Java Capital, 
from 5 August 2019 to 12 August 2019, both days inclusive. Copies 
of the full announcement may be requested by email to 
info@elliesholdings.com.  
5 August 2019
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
DIRECTORS: 
Messrs Timothy Fearnhead (Chairperson)*, Dr Shaun Prithivirajh 
(CEO), Chris Booyens (CFO), Martin Kuscus*, Francois Olivier*, 
Edward Raff*, Elliot Salkow#
* Independent non-executive         # Non-executive
PREPARER: 
Prepared by Mr Jayme Burgers (CA(SA)), Group Financial Accountant, 
under the supervision of Mr Chris Booyens (CA(SA)), Financial 
Director and CFO
COMPANY SECRETARY: 
Ms Lindie Lankalebalelo
REGISTERED OFFICE: 
94 Eloff Street Ext, Village Deep, Johannesburg, 2001 
(PO Box 57076, Springfield, 2137)
SPONSOR: 
Java Capital, 2nd Floor, 6A Sandown Valley Crescent, Sandton 
AUDITORS: 
BDO South Africa Inc
TRANSFER SECRETARIES: 
Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd
www.elliesholdings.com
Date: 05/08/2019 05:02:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-08-05 17:02:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Ellies Holdings Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:19:07 UTC
