ELIOR GROUP: Share Buybacks Program

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 5th, 2019 to August 9th, 2019 included:

Day of the transaction (dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) 05/08/2019 FR0011950732 70 388 11,4617 XPAR 05/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 05/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - CHIX 05/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 06/08/2019 FR0011950732 60 487 11,4875 XPAR 06/08/2019 FR0011950732 891 11,5100 BATE 06/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 407 11,5200 CHIX 06/08/2019 FR0011950732 1 651 11,5200 TRQX 07/08/2019 FR0011950732 55 777 11,6416 XPAR 07/08/2019 FR0011950732 852 11,6200 BATE 07/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 534 11,6441 CHIX 07/08/2019 FR0011950732 837 11,6300 TRQX 08/08/2019 FR0011950732 60 000 11,6952 XPAR 08/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 08/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - CHIX 08/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 09/08/2019 FR0011950732 90 619 11,5496 XPAR 09/08/2019 FR0011950732 6 774 11,4137 BATE 09/08/2019 FR0011950732 16 000 11,3953 CHIX 09/08/2019 FR0011950732 6 607 11,4128 TRQX TOTAL 375 824 11,5492

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

