ELIOR GROUP: Share Buybacks Program

0
08/12/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 5th, 2019 to August 9th, 2019 included:

Day of the

transaction

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Identity code of the

financial instrument

Total daily volume (in

number of shares)

Daily weighted

average

purchase price

of the shares

Market (MIC

Code)

05/08/2019

FR0011950732

70 388

11,4617

XPAR

05/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

05/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

05/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

06/08/2019

FR0011950732

60 487

11,4875

XPAR

06/08/2019

FR0011950732

891

11,5100

BATE

06/08/2019

FR0011950732

2 407

11,5200

CHIX

06/08/2019

FR0011950732

1 651

11,5200

TRQX

07/08/2019

FR0011950732

55 777

11,6416

XPAR

07/08/2019

FR0011950732

852

11,6200

BATE

07/08/2019

FR0011950732

2 534

11,6441

CHIX

07/08/2019

FR0011950732

837

11,6300

TRQX

08/08/2019

FR0011950732

60 000

11,6952

XPAR

08/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

08/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

CHIX

08/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

09/08/2019

FR0011950732

90 619

11,5496

XPAR

09/08/2019

FR0011950732

6 774

11,4137

BATE

09/08/2019

FR0011950732

16 000

11,3953

CHIX

09/08/2019

FR0011950732

6 607

11,4128

TRQX

 

TOTAL

375 824

11,5492

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.
Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)


© Business Wire 2019
