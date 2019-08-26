Log in
ELIOR GROUP: Share Buybacks Program

08/26/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 19th, 2019 to August 23rd, 2019 included:

Day of the

transaction

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Identity code of the

financial instrument

Total daily volume

(in number of

shares)

Daily weighted

average

purchase price

of the shares

Market (MIC

Code)

19/08/2019

FR0011950732

51 809

11,1991

XPAR

19/08/2019

FR0011950732

264

11,1825

BATE

19/08/2019

FR0011950732

3 717

11,2028

CHIX

19/08/2019

FR0011950732

211

11,1900

TRQX

20/08/2019

FR0011950732

84 858

11,2562

XPAR

20/08/2019

FR0011950732

1 026

11,3073

BATE

20/08/2019

FR0011950732

2 691

11,3126

CHIX

20/08/2019

FR0011950732

1 425

11,3094

TRQX

21/08/2019

FR0011950732

42 306

11,2545

XPAR

21/08/2019

FR0011950732

1 933

11,2054

BATE

21/08/2019

FR0011950732

3 734

11,2027

CHIX

21/08/2019

FR0011950732

2 027

11,2072

TRQX

22/08/2019

FR0011950732

35 740

11,6312

XPAR

22/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

22/08/2019

FR0011950732

4 260

11,5743

CHIX

22/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

23/08/2019

FR0011950732

62 549

11,7755

XPAR

23/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

23/08/2019

FR0011950732

2 451

11,8784

CHIX

23/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

TOTAL

301 001

11,4070

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.
Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)


© Business Wire 2019
