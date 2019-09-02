Log in
ELIOR GROUP: Share Buybacks Program

09/02/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 26th, 2019 to August 30th, 2019 included:

Day of the
transaction
(dd/mm/yyyy)

Identity code of the
financial instrument

Total daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted
average
purchase price
of the shares

Market
(MIC Code)

26/08/2019

FR0011950732

42 866

11,7295

XPAR

26/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

26/08/2019

FR0011950732

134

11,5600

CHIX

26/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

27/08/2019

FR0011950732

73 897

11,7467

XPAR

27/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

27/08/2019

FR0011950732

6 103

11,7578

CHIX

27/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

28/08/2019

FR0011950732

68 344

11,5260

XPAR

28/08/2019

FR0011950732

9 454

11,4703

BATE

28/08/2019

FR0011950732

14 981

11,5142

CHIX

28/08/2019

FR0011950732

6 830

11,4801

TRQX

29/08/2019

FR0011950732

39 957

11,5948

XPAR

29/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

BATE

29/08/2019

FR0011950732

1 380

11,5354

CHIX

29/08/2019

FR0011950732

-

-

TRQX

30/08/2019

FR0011950732

40 000

11,6586

XPAR

30/08/2019

FR0011950732

 

 

BATE

30/08/2019

FR0011950732

5 000

11,6852

CHIX

30/08/2019

FR0011950732

 

 

TRQX

TOTAL

308 946

11,6370

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)


© Business Wire 2019
