ELIOR GROUP: Share Buybacks Program

Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 26th, 2019 to August 30th, 2019 included:

Day of the

transaction

(dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the

financial instrument Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase price

of the shares Market

(MIC Code) 26/08/2019 FR0011950732 42 866 11,7295 XPAR 26/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 26/08/2019 FR0011950732 134 11,5600 CHIX 26/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 27/08/2019 FR0011950732 73 897 11,7467 XPAR 27/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 27/08/2019 FR0011950732 6 103 11,7578 CHIX 27/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 28/08/2019 FR0011950732 68 344 11,5260 XPAR 28/08/2019 FR0011950732 9 454 11,4703 BATE 28/08/2019 FR0011950732 14 981 11,5142 CHIX 28/08/2019 FR0011950732 6 830 11,4801 TRQX 29/08/2019 FR0011950732 39 957 11,5948 XPAR 29/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - BATE 29/08/2019 FR0011950732 1 380 11,5354 CHIX 29/08/2019 FR0011950732 - - TRQX 30/08/2019 FR0011950732 40 000 11,6586 XPAR 30/08/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 30/08/2019 FR0011950732 5 000 11,6852 CHIX 30/08/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX TOTAL 308 946 11,6370

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005256/en/