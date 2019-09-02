ELIOR GROUP: Share Buybacks Program

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 26th, 2019 to August 30th, 2019 included:
|
Day of the
transaction
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Identity code of the
financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
(in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted
average
purchase price
of the shares
|
Market
(MIC Code)
|
26/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
42 866
|
11,7295
|
XPAR
|
26/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
-
|
-
|
BATE
|
26/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
134
|
11,5600
|
CHIX
|
26/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
-
|
-
|
TRQX
|
27/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
73 897
|
11,7467
|
XPAR
|
27/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
-
|
-
|
BATE
|
27/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
6 103
|
11,7578
|
CHIX
|
27/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
-
|
-
|
TRQX
|
28/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
68 344
|
11,5260
|
XPAR
|
28/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
9 454
|
11,4703
|
BATE
|
28/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
14 981
|
11,5142
|
CHIX
|
28/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
6 830
|
11,4801
|
TRQX
|
29/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
39 957
|
11,5948
|
XPAR
|
29/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
-
|
-
|
BATE
|
29/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
1 380
|
11,5354
|
CHIX
|
29/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
-
|
-
|
TRQX
|
30/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
40 000
|
11,6586
|
XPAR
|
30/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
|
|
BATE
|
30/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
5 000
|
11,6852
|
CHIX
|
30/08/2019
|
FR0011950732
|
|
|
TRQX
|
|
TOTAL
|
308 946
|
11,6370
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.
Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.
For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005256/en/