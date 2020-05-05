Log in
ELITechGroup Announces New Area Sales Manager for Latin America

05/05/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

ELITechGroup Inc., recognized worldwide for proven performance and reliability of clinical laboratory diagnostic equipment and reagents, is pleased to announce Diana Mejia as the new Area Sales Manager for Latin America. Diana brings 16 years of successful laboratory and medical sales expertise to the organization.

Diana Mejia, ELITechGroup Inc.

Diana Mejia, ELITechGroup Inc.

“This is a great time to join ELITechGroup, with new products launching this year and a product roadmap in place that is moving the industry forward,” said Diana. “I am excited and honored to work for such a well-respected company and look forward to meeting all of my customers.”

Diana will be in charge of managing a product portfolio of Aerospray® Stainers, Cytocentrifuges, Sweat Test Systems, and Vapor Pressure Osmometers to customers all over Latin America.

New to the market this year is the Aerospray Cytology Stainer/Cytocentrifuge that automates the preparation and staining of liquid based cytology specimens to facilitate the examination of an array of cell differentiations utilizing Papanicolaou staining techniques.

“This proves our commitment to ongoing innovation by expanding into new laboratories where we can offer superior staining results. Having direct access to our end-users is a key strategic initiative that enables the company to better understand the needs of an ever changing laboratory environment. I am confident that Diana will excel in his new role and keep us moving forward to innovate in a way that provides the very best solutions for the end user,” says Bryce McEuen, Vice President, Biomedical Systems.

For more information about ELITechGroup, visit their website at www.ELITechGroup.com.

About ELITechGroup

ELITechGroup is a privately held group of worldwide manufacturers and distributors of in vitro diagnostic equipment and reagents for clinical systems, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, hematology, cytology, and sweat test systems. Their mission is to improve patient care by empowering laboratories to do more in less time, with accuracy, to enable rapid and accurate course of treatment for patients.


