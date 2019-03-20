ELIX Opens China Engineering Center in Chongqing

Partners with leading manufacturer Zongshen Power

ELIX Wireless, the pioneering developer of low-EMI, safe wireless charging technology for eMobility, today announced the grand opening of its China engineering center located in Zongshen Power’s state-of-the-art campus in Chongqing. This engineering center will advance the development and manufacturing of its wireless charging systems and allow ELIX to avail itself of synergies with one of China’s leading automotive manufacturers, Zongshen Power.

The CIO of Zongshen Group, Mr. Li Yao, said: "We are pleased to expand our relationship with ELIX. Following our recent financial investment, we are now excited to offer manufacturing resources that will give ELIX a unique advantage in quickly bringing its wireless charging technology to mass production.”

ELIX has developed a wireless charging technology that can transfer high power to an electric vehicle using low frequency, high-efficiency Magneto Dynamic Coupling (MDC). The core intellectual property was developed at the University of British Columbia and is protected by issued patents in the US, China, Japan and Canada through 2030. The company’s low-frequency wireless charging technology is safer than traditional wireless inductive charging solutions, avoids EMI issues and scales more easily.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Zongshen as we scale up our product,” said Christian Zapf, CEO of ELIX Wireless. “Their cash and manufacturing investments in ELIX enable us to get to market faster and address opportunities globally for our world-class wireless charging systems.”

ELIX Wireless charging solutions are currently being field-tested by some of the leading automakers and autonomous mobility companies in China, USA and Europe.

ELIX Wireless is a team of passionate innovators who believe that the future of mobility relies on making autonomous vehicles fit seamlessly into our lives and that wireless charging is a key enabler for this. The ELIX Wireless teams in Vancouver and China are committed to developing low-frequency, scalable wireless transfer systems that make charging simple, effective, and safe. For more information, visit www.elixwireless.com.

Chongqing Zongshen General Power Machine Co. Ltd is a public-listed company on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with the Securities Code of 001696. Established in 2000 its one of the world’s largest manufacturers of the general-purpose gasoline engine. The company also manufactures generators, water pumps, power washers, diesel engines, and diesel generators. With a total annual output capacity of more than 3 million of engines and 1 million finished products, the company also exports to over 100 countries including USA, Europe and South America. For more information, visit http://www.zongshenpower.com/.

