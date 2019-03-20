ELIX Opens China Engineering Center in Chongqing

ELIX Wireless, the pioneering developer of low-EMI, safe wireless
charging technology for eMobility, today announced the grand opening of
its China engineering center located in Zongshen Power’s
state-of-the-art campus in Chongqing. This engineering center will
advance the development and manufacturing of its wireless charging
systems and allow ELIX to avail itself of synergies with one of China’s
leading automotive manufacturers, Zongshen Power.
The CIO of Zongshen Group, Mr. Li Yao, said: "We are pleased to expand
our relationship with ELIX. Following our recent financial investment,
we are now excited to offer manufacturing resources that will give ELIX
a unique advantage in quickly bringing its wireless charging technology
to mass production.”
ELIX has developed a wireless charging technology that can transfer high
power to an electric vehicle using low frequency, high-efficiency
Magneto Dynamic Coupling (MDC). The core intellectual property was
developed at the University of British Columbia and is protected by
issued patents in the US, China, Japan and Canada through 2030. The
company’s low-frequency wireless charging technology is safer than
traditional wireless inductive charging solutions, avoids EMI issues and
scales more easily.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Zongshen as we scale
up our product,” said Christian Zapf, CEO of ELIX Wireless. “Their cash
and manufacturing investments in ELIX enable us to get to market faster
and address opportunities globally for our world-class wireless charging
systems.”
ELIX Wireless charging solutions are currently being field-tested by
some of the leading automakers and autonomous mobility companies in
China, USA and Europe.
About ELIX Wireless
ELIX Wireless is a team of passionate innovators who believe that the
future of mobility relies on making autonomous vehicles fit seamlessly
into our lives and that wireless charging is a key enabler for this. The
ELIX Wireless teams in Vancouver and China are committed to developing
low-frequency, scalable wireless transfer systems that make charging
simple, effective, and safe. For more information, visit www.elixwireless.com.
About Zongshen Power
Chongqing Zongshen General Power Machine Co. Ltd is a public-listed
company on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with the Securities Code of
001696. Established in 2000 its one of the world’s largest manufacturers
of the general-purpose gasoline engine. The company also manufactures
generators, water pumps, power washers, diesel engines, and diesel
generators. With a total annual output capacity of more than 3 million
of engines and 1 million finished products, the company also exports to
over 100 countries including USA, Europe and South America. For more
information, visit http://www.zongshenpower.com/.
Additional Resources:
ELIX Wireless is the official wireless charging partner for the GoMentum
station.
http://gomentumstation.net/elix-wireless-and-gomentum-station-partner-to-test-new-method-of-charging-electric-vehicles/
ELIX Wireless was awarded the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Award for
innovative technology.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elix-wireless-wins-2018-red-herring-award-300676167.html
