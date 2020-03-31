Log in
ELIXXER APPOINTS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

03/31/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

MONTREAL, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELIXXER, LTD. (TSX.V: ELXR.  OTCQB: ELIXF GR: 2LQA) (“ELXR” or the “Company”) Announces that Ms. Kym No, Controller of Elixxer, Ltd. has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer replacing Mark Shinners, who has left the company effective today to pursue other interests.

Mazen Haddad, CEO, said, “We thank Mark for his efforts and guidance while he was at Elixxer.  We wish him well in his future ventures.”

About Elixxer Ltd. (www.Elixxer.com)

ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF).

Through its partners ELXR presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

For further information please contact:

President, John McMullen, +1-416-803-0698, john@elixxer.com

Caution Regarding Press Releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Elixxer and its operations, strategy, investments, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Elixxer, including completion of the Loan and any future investment or acquisition, could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, government regulation and the factors described under “Risk Factors and Risk Management” in Elixxer’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Elixxer and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixxer has no obligation to update such statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
