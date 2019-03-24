Log in
ELL Environmental : Announcement of Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

03/24/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited ੶इᐑڭછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1395)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

  • • Revenue for the Year amounted to HK$79.1 million (2017: HK$79.0 million), representing an increase of 0.1% as compared with the preceding year.

  • • Gross profit for the Year was HK$10.7 million (2017: HK$4.8 million), representing an increase of 120.5% as compared with the preceding year.

  • • Net loss for the Year was HK$144.7 million (2017: net loss of HK$60.7 million).

  • • No ﬁnal dividend has been recommended by the Board for the Year (2017: nil).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the annual consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group" or "ELL Environmental") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year").

The annual consolidated results of the Group for the Year together with the comparative ﬁgures of 2017 are as follows:

* For identiﬁcation purpose only

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

Construction services

11,151

-

Wastewater treatment facility operation services

21,531

37,091

Sales of electricity generated from biomass

power plants

31,245

26,800

Imputed interest income on receivables under

service concession arrangements

15,123

15,073

79,050

78,964

Cost of sales

(68,368)

(74,120)

Gross proﬁt

10,682

4,844

Other income and gains

2,692

8,252

Gain on disposal of a subsidiary

-

6,035

Impairment loss recognised in respect of goodwill

12

(39,889)

(43,863)

Impairment loss recognised in respect of property,

plant and equipment

12

(79,743)

-

Administrative expenses

(32,670)

(24,710)

Finance costs

5

(2,177)

(1,449)

Loss before tax

6

(141,105)

(50,891)

Income tax expense

7

(3,562)

(9,856)

Loss for the year

(144,667)

(60,747)

(Loss) proﬁt for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(139,718)

(61,074)

Non-controlling interests

(4,949)

327

(144,667)

(60,747)

HK cents

HK cents

Loss per share

9

- Basic

(12.58)

(5.50)

- Diluted

(12.58)

(5.50)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

Other comprehensive (expense) income

Items that may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss:

Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign operations

Fair value change on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Fair value change on available-for-sale investments Investment revaluation reserve released upon disposal of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Investment revaluation reserve released upon disposal of available-for-sale investments

Item that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss:

Actuarial loss of deﬁned beneﬁt retirement plan

  • (144,667) (60,747)

(2,568)

13,739

(128)

-

- (305)

404

-

- (492)

(35) (21)Total comprehensive expense for the year

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

(146,994) (47,826)

(141,843) (49,200)

(5,151)

1,374

(146,994) (47,826)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

54,493

134,326

Deposits for purchase of property,

plant and equipment

2,661

3,408

Receivables under service concession

arrangements

10

285,230

290,159

Goodwill

11

-

42,242

Available-for-sale investments

-

10,311

Debt instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

8,193

-

Restricted bank deposits

5,882

12,427

356,459

492,873

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

728

554

Receivables under service concession

arrangements

10

29,109

28,970

Trade receivables

13

8,018

6,284

Prepayments and other receivables

7,385

64,394

Income tax recoverable

930

338

Debt instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

23,060

-

Restricted bank deposits

5,882

-

Bank balances and cash

44,317

35,515

119,429

136,055

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

14

4,971

9,313

Other payables and accruals

7,682

5,614

Amounts due to related parties

3,424

6,474

Bank borrowings - due within one year

15

32,517

30,240

Income tax payables

164

4,108

48,758

55,749

NET CURRENT ASSETS

70,671

80,306

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

427,130

573,179

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

16

111

111

Reserves

350,392

492,687

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

350,503

492,798

Non-controlling interests

23,873

29,024

TOTAL EQUITY

374,376

521,822

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank borrowings - due after one year

15

6,720

8,960

Deferred tax liabilities

34,186

33,591

Provision for major overhauls

11,040

8,635

Retirement beneﬁt obligations

808

171

52,754

51,357

427,130

573,179

Disclaimer

ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 02:09:02 UTC
