ELL Environmental : Announcement of Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited ੶इᐑڭછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1395)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL SUMMARY • Revenue for the Year amounted to HK$79.1 million (2017: HK$79.0 million), representing an increase of 0.1% as compared with the preceding year.

• Gross profit for the Year was HK$10.7 million (2017: HK$4.8 million), representing an increase of 120.5% as compared with the preceding year.

• Net loss for the Year was HK$144.7 million (2017: net loss of HK$60.7 million).

• No ﬁnal dividend has been recommended by the Board for the Year (2017: nil).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the annual consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group" or "ELL Environmental") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year").

The annual consolidated results of the Group for the Year together with the comparative ﬁgures of 2017 are as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 Construction services 11,151 - Wastewater treatment facility operation services 21,531 37,091 Sales of electricity generated from biomass power plants 31,245 26,800 Imputed interest income on receivables under service concession arrangements 15,123 15,073 79,050 78,964 Cost of sales (68,368) (74,120) Gross proﬁt 10,682 4,844 Other income and gains 2,692 8,252 Gain on disposal of a subsidiary - 6,035 Impairment loss recognised in respect of goodwill 12 (39,889) (43,863) Impairment loss recognised in respect of property, plant and equipment 12 (79,743) - Administrative expenses (32,670) (24,710) Finance costs 5 (2,177) (1,449) Loss before tax 6 (141,105) (50,891) Income tax expense 7 (3,562) (9,856) Loss for the year (144,667) (60,747) (Loss) proﬁt for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (139,718) (61,074) Non-controlling interests (4,949) 327 (144,667) (60,747) HK cents HK cents Loss per share 9 - Basic (12.58) (5.50) - Diluted (12.58) (5.50)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

Other comprehensive (expense) income

Items that may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss:

Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign operations

Fair value change on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Fair value change on available-for-sale investments Investment revaluation reserve released upon disposal of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Investment revaluation reserve released upon disposal of available-for-sale investments

Item that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss:

Actuarial loss of deﬁned beneﬁt retirement plan

(144,667) (60,747)

(2,568)

13,739

(128)

-

- (305)

404

-

- (492)

(35) (21)Total comprehensive expense for the year

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

(146,994) (47,826)

(141,843) (49,200)

(5,151)

1,374

(146,994) (47,826)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 54,493 134,326 Deposits for purchase of property, plant and equipment 2,661 3,408 Receivables under service concession arrangements 10 285,230 290,159 Goodwill 11 - 42,242 Available-for-sale investments - 10,311 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 8,193 - Restricted bank deposits 5,882 12,427 356,459 492,873 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 728 554 Receivables under service concession arrangements 10 29,109 28,970 Trade receivables 13 8,018 6,284 Prepayments and other receivables 7,385 64,394 Income tax recoverable 930 338 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 23,060 - Restricted bank deposits 5,882 - Bank balances and cash 44,317 35,515 119,429 136,055 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 14 4,971 9,313 Other payables and accruals 7,682 5,614 Amounts due to related parties 3,424 6,474 Bank borrowings - due within one year 15 32,517 30,240 Income tax payables 164 4,108 48,758 55,749 NET CURRENT ASSETS 70,671 80,306 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 427,130 573,179