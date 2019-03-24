|
ELL Environmental : Announcement of Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
03/24/2019 | 10:10pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ELL Environmental Holdings Limited ੶इᐑڭછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1395)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
-
• Revenue for the Year amounted to HK$79.1 million (2017: HK$79.0 million), representing an increase of 0.1% as compared with the preceding year.
-
• Gross profit for the Year was HK$10.7 million (2017: HK$4.8 million), representing an increase of 120.5% as compared with the preceding year.
-
• Net loss for the Year was HK$144.7 million (2017: net loss of HK$60.7 million).
-
• No ﬁnal dividend has been recommended by the Board for the Year (2017: nil).
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the annual consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group" or "ELL Environmental") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year").
The annual consolidated results of the Group for the Year together with the comparative ﬁgures of 2017 are as follows:
* For identiﬁcation purpose only
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
Construction services
|
11,151
|
-
|
Wastewater treatment facility operation services
|
21,531
|
37,091
|
Sales of electricity generated from biomass
|
power plants
|
31,245
|
26,800
|
Imputed interest income on receivables under
|
service concession arrangements
|
15,123
|
15,073
|
79,050
|
78,964
|
Cost of sales
|
(68,368)
|
(74,120)
|
Gross proﬁt
|
10,682
|
4,844
|
Other income and gains
|
2,692
|
8,252
|
Gain on disposal of a subsidiary
|
-
|
6,035
|
Impairment loss recognised in respect of goodwill
|
12
|
(39,889)
|
(43,863)
|
Impairment loss recognised in respect of property,
|
plant and equipment
|
12
|
(79,743)
|
-
|
Administrative expenses
|
(32,670)
|
(24,710)
|
Finance costs
|
5
|
(2,177)
|
(1,449)
|
Loss before tax
|
6
|
(141,105)
|
(50,891)
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
(3,562)
|
(9,856)
|
Loss for the year
|
(144,667)
|
(60,747)
|
(Loss) proﬁt for the year attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
(139,718)
|
(61,074)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(4,949)
|
327
|
(144,667)
|
(60,747)
|
HK cents
|
HK cents
|
Loss per share
|
9
|
- Basic
|
(12.58)
|
(5.50)
|
- Diluted
|
(12.58)
|
(5.50)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Loss for the year
Other comprehensive (expense) income
Items that may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss:
Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign operations
Fair value change on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Fair value change on available-for-sale investments Investment revaluation reserve released upon disposal of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Investment revaluation reserve released upon disposal of available-for-sale investments
Item that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss:
Actuarial loss of deﬁned beneﬁt retirement plan
(2,568)
13,739
(128)
-
- (305)
404
-
- (492)
(35) (21)Total comprehensive expense for the year
Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
(146,994) (47,826)
(141,843) (49,200)
(5,151)
1,374
(146,994) (47,826)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
54,493
|
134,326
|
Deposits for purchase of property,
|
plant and equipment
|
2,661
|
3,408
|
Receivables under service concession
|
arrangements
|
10
|
285,230
|
290,159
|
Goodwill
|
11
|
-
|
42,242
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
-
|
10,311
|
Debt instruments at fair value through
|
other comprehensive income
|
8,193
|
-
|
Restricted bank deposits
|
5,882
|
12,427
|
356,459
|
492,873
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Inventories
|
728
|
554
|
Receivables under service concession
|
arrangements
|
10
|
29,109
|
28,970
|
Trade receivables
|
13
|
8,018
|
6,284
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
7,385
|
64,394
|
Income tax recoverable
|
930
|
338
|
Debt instruments at fair value through
|
other comprehensive income
|
23,060
|
-
|
Restricted bank deposits
|
5,882
|
-
|
Bank balances and cash
|
44,317
|
35,515
|
119,429
|
136,055
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Trade payables
|
14
|
4,971
|
9,313
|
Other payables and accruals
|
7,682
|
5,614
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
3,424
|
6,474
|
Bank borrowings - due within one year
|
15
|
32,517
|
30,240
|
Income tax payables
|
164
|
4,108
|
48,758
|
55,749
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
70,671
|
80,306
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
427,130
|
573,179
|
2018
|
2017
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
Share capital
|
16
|
111
|
111
|
Reserves
|
350,392
|
492,687
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
350,503
|
492,798
|
Non-controlling interests
|
23,873
|
29,024
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
374,376
|
521,822
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Bank borrowings - due after one year
|
15
|
6,720
|
8,960
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
34,186
|
33,591
|
Provision for major overhauls
|
11,040
|
8,635
|
Retirement beneﬁt obligations
|
808
|
171
|
52,754
|
51,357
|
427,130
|
573,179
Disclaimer
ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 02:09:02 UTC
|
|