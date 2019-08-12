Log in
ELL Environmental : Date of Board Meeting

08/12/2019 | 12:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited

強 泰 環 保 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1395)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Directors") will be held on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication and considering the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

For and on behalf of

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited

Chan Kwan

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Kwan (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Radius Suhendra

Mr. Chau Chi Yan Benny

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Chan Pak Lam Brian

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Ms. Ng Chung Yan Linda

Mr. Ng Man Kung

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 04:10:07 UTC
