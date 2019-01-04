ELL Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedELL Environmental Holdings Limited 4 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1395
Description :
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
3,800,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
NIL
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3,800,000,000
|
(2) Stock code :
N/A
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
0.0001
|
380,000
|
0.0001
|
380,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthOrdinary shares
Authorised share
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/ADescription :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
380,000
No. of preference shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital
Balance at close of
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No. of preference No. of other classesshares
of shares
|
preceding month
|
1,111,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
(3,000,000)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
1,108,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option
Scheme (05/09/2014) HK$0.52 per share
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
( / /
)shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)sharesGranted
(Note 1)
Nil
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Nil
|
500,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
NIL
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
LapsedNIL
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
NIL N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
NIL
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month