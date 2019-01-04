Log in
ELL Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities December 2018

0
01/04/2019 | 06:14am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedELL Environmental Holdings Limited 4 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1395

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

3,800,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

Balance at close of the month

3,800,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.0001

380,000

0.0001

380,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthOrdinary shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

380,000

No. of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No. of preference No. of other classesshares

of shares

preceding month

1,111,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

(3,000,000)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,108,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme (05/09/2014) HK$0.52 per share

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

( / /

)shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)sharesGranted

(Note 1)

Nil

Movement during the month

Exercised

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Nil

500,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

LapsedNIL

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 05:13:00 UTC
