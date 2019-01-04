ELL Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedELL Environmental Holdings Limited 4 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1395

Description :

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 3,800,000,000 Increase/(decrease) NIL Balance at close of the month 3,800,000,000

N/A

Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.0001 380,000 0.0001 380,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthOrdinary shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/ADescription :

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) 380,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

of shares

preceding month 1,111,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month (3,000,000) N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,108,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme (05/09/2014) HK$0.52 per share Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Nil

Movement during the month Exercised

Nil

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 500,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

LapsedNIL

Nil

(Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month