Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ELL Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 11:05pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedELL Environmental Holdings Limited 6 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1395

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month 3,800,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :N/A

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.0001

380,000

NIL

0.0001

380,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

NIL

3,800,000,000

Ordinary shares

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

380,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No. of preference shares

No. of other classes of shares

preceding month

1,108,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,108,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM approval

date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. Share Option

Scheme (05/09/2014)

HK$0.52 per

share

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Note 1)

GrantedNIL

Movement during the month

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

during the month

be issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

of the month

NIL

500,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March2019

Exercised CancelledLapsedNILNILNILNIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

  • 2. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

Disclaimer

ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 04:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20pPANDA GREEN ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 28/02/2019
PU
11:20pDATA#3 : 6th March 2019 Data#3 takes home three Cisco awards for second year in a row
PU
11:20pPANASONIC EL WORKS : Design Puts Forward New Lifestyle Ideas For 2030
PU
11:15pAIRASIA BERHAD : is the exclusive official airline for Malaysian football
PU
11:14pDANGOTE CEMENT : Targets $600m Annual Exports To African Countries
AQ
11:11pZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : Celcom Axiata enters partnership with ZEE5
AQ
11:10pCRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Lists Fetch.AI (CRYPTO:FET)
AW
11:05pELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities February 2019
PU
11:03pTOYOTA MOTOR : to co-develop lunar rovers with Japan space agency
AQ
11:01pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : Middle East and North Africa Insurance Ratings: Benchmarking
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
2DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
3WORLDEX INDUSTRY & TRADING CO.,LTD : WORLDEX INDUSTRY & TRADING : Edo Sponsors World Digital Exhibition
4SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $375.0 Million Public Offering of Commo..
5Oil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.