ELL Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities February 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedELL Environmental Holdings Limited 6 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1395

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month 3,800,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :N/A

Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.0001 380,000 NIL 0.0001 380,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

NIL

3,800,000,000

Ordinary shares

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) : No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) 380,000

Balance at close of preceding month Description : No. of other classes of shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No. of preference shares

No. of other classes of shares

preceding month 1,108,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month NIL N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,108,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. Share Option

Scheme (05/09/2014)

HK$0.52 per

share

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Note 1)

GrantedNIL

Movement during the month No. of new shares No. of new shares of issuer issued of issuer which may during the month be issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month NIL 500,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March2019

Exercised CancelledLapsedNILNILNILNIL

