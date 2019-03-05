ELL Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities February 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer Date SubmittedELL Environmental Holdings Limited 6 March 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1395
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month 3,800,000,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :N/A
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
0.0001
|
380,000
|
NIL
|
0.0001
|
380,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of ordinary shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
NIL
3,800,000,000
Ordinary shares
Authorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
380,000
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
Balance at close of
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No. of preference shares
No. of other classes of shares
|
preceding month
|
1,108,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
NIL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,108,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM approval
|
|
|
|
date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. Share Option
Scheme (05/09/2014)
HK$0.52 per
share
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
(Note 1)
GrantedNIL
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares
|
of issuer issued
|
of issuer which may
|
during the month
|
be issued pursuant
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close
|
of the month
|
NIL
|
500,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
NIL
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
March2019
Exercised CancelledLapsedNILNILNILNIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
NIL N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
-
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)Amount atclose of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
NIL
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month