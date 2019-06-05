Log in
ELL Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities May 2019

06/05/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/05/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

5 June 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1395

Description :

Ordinary shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month 3,800,000,000

0.0001

380,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

3,800,000,000

0.0001

380,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(HK$) :

380,000

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,108,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

(700,000)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,107,300,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

option scheme

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

including EGM approval

during the month

be issued pursuant

date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class

of the month

of shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme

(05/09/2014)

HK$0.52 per

share

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

500,000

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

March 2019

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 09:02:08 UTC
