ELL Environmental : Re-Designation of Non-Executive Director to Executive Director and Change in Composition of Audit Committee

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1395)

RE-DESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN

COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Chau Chi Yan Benny ("Mr. Chau") will be re-designated from a non-executive Director to an executive Director upon his appointment as the deputy general manager of the Group and will step down as a member of the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee"), all with effect from 1 April 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Chau are set out as follows:

Mr. Chau Chi Yan Benny, aged 37, was appointed as a Director on 18 March 2014 and was re-designated as a non-executive Director of the Company on 5 September 2014. He is also a director of Everbest Water Treatment Development Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. He has been a member of the Audit Committee since 5 September 2014 prior to the re-designation.

Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chau worked as an international trade department manager of China Ocean Shipbuilding Industry Group Limited from February 2011 to August 2013 and a business adviser at Vodafone Ltd. in the United Kingdom (the "UK") from November 2005 to September 2008. Mr. Chau was a consultant of Convoy Financial Services Limited from August 2012 to June 2017. He obtained a bachelor's degree in arts from Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK in September 2005. He is also registered as a technical representative of the Professional Insurance Brokers Association in Hong Kong. Mr. Chau is (i) the son of Mr. Chau On

* For identiﬁcation purpose only

Ta Yuen, an executive Director and the chairman of the Board and (ii) a director and shareholder of Wealthy Sea Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder (as deﬁned in the Rules Governing the

Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company.

Except as disclosed in this announcement, (i) Mr. Chau has not held any directorship in any listed public company or had any major appointments and professional qualifications in the last three years preceding the date of his appointment; and (ii) he does not hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group. As of the date of this announcement, except as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Chau neither has any other relationship with any directors,

senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as deﬁned in the Listing Rules) of the Company nor has any interests in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the

Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Chau is expected to enter into a service contract in relation to his re-designation as an executive Director and appointment as the deputy general manager of the Group for a term of three years commencing on 1 April 2019. Mr. Chau's directorship is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Chau is entitled to receive an annual salary of HK$600,000 and an annual director's fee of HK$100,000, which have been determined by the Board upon the recommendation of its remuneration committee by reference to his duties, responsibilities with the Group, the terms of the Company's remuneration policy and the prevailing market conditions.

Except as disclosed in this announcement, the Board is not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange, and there

is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules in relation to the re-designation of Mr. Chau from a non-executive Director to an

executive Director and his appointment as the deputy general manager of the Group. Following the re-designation, Mr. Chau will step down as a member of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 April 2019.

For and on behalf of

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited

Chan Kwan

Executive Director and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Hong Kong, 25 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Kwan (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)

Mr. Radius Suhendra

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Pak Lam Brian Mr. Chau Chi Yan Benny

Independent non-executive Directors:

Ms. Ng Chung Yan Linda

Mr. Ng Man Kung

Mr. Sze Yeuk Lung Benedict