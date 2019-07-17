ELL Environmental : Resignation of an independent Non-Executive Director and Change in Composition of Board Committees

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited

強 泰 環 保 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1395)

RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Sze Yeuk Lung Benedict ("Mr. Sze") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director, and shall cease to be a member of each of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Board, all with effect from 17 July 2019 (the "Resignation").

Based on amicable discussions with Mr. Sze, the Company understands that Mr. Sze would like to focus his time and attention on his legal career and would like to limit his exposure in taking up directorship in publicly listed companies. Mr. Sze has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, nor is there any matter in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Following the resignation of Mr. Sze, the number of independent non-executive Directors and the number of members of the audit committee of the Company falls below the minimum number required under Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A, and Rule 3.21 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), respectively. In addition, the Company fails to meet the requirement of establishing a nomination committee comprising a majority of independent non-executive directors under Code Provision A.5.1 of the Code of Corporate Governance under Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.

* For identification purpose only