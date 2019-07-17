Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ELL Environmental : Resignation of an independent Non-Executive Director and Change in Composition of Board Committees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited

強 泰 環 保 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1395)

RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Sze Yeuk Lung Benedict ("Mr. Sze") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director, and shall cease to be a member of each of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Board, all with effect from 17 July 2019 (the "Resignation").

Based on amicable discussions with Mr. Sze, the Company understands that Mr. Sze would like to focus his time and attention on his legal career and would like to limit his exposure in taking up directorship in publicly listed companies. Mr. Sze has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, nor is there any matter in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Following the resignation of Mr. Sze, the number of independent non-executive Directors and the number of members of the audit committee of the Company falls below the minimum number required under Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A, and Rule 3.21 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), respectively. In addition, the Company fails to meet the requirement of establishing a nomination committee comprising a majority of independent non-executive directors under Code Provision A.5.1 of the Code of Corporate Governance under Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

The Company will use its best endeavours to identify a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of the third independent non-executive Director and to fulfil the composition requirement of each of the audit committee and the nomination committee of the Board within three months from the effective date of the Resignation, in order to meet the requirements under the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Sze for his great contribution and support towards the Company during the tenure of his service, and wish him every success in his future career.

For and on behalf of

ELL Environmental Holdings Limited

Chan Kwan

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen (Chairman), Mr. Chan Kwan (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Radius Suhendra and Mr. Chau Chi Yan Benny as executive Directors, Mr. Chan Pak Lam Brian as non-executive Director, and Ms. Ng Chung Yan Linda and Mr. Ng Man Kung as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 03:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aTONG TAI MACHINE & TOOL : TTGroup, Total Solutions Provider
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:10aCRAWFORD MPANY : Herring Party marks start of ‘new chapter' for Crawford in the Netherlands and Belgium
PU
12:07aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis to Supply New Zealand's NUBU Pharmaceuticals With Portfolio of Full-Spectrum Pharmaceutical THC/CBD Products
AQ
12:05aSTRIDE PROPERTY : New Director Appointed to Stride
PU
12:05aDE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province
PU
07/1818 JULY 2019 : Major Projects set to Boost Demand for Montney Producers
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Cleansing Notice
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Offer Document
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2Crude futures steady after fall on U.S. oil products stocks gain
3NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
5UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About