ELLEN Launches Podcast “Ellen on the Go”

Hosted by ELLEN Executive Producers

Highlighting How the Award-Winning Daily Talk Show Comes Together

Podcast Set to Premiere Monday, September 10th

ELLEN launches her “Ellen on the Go” podcast in partnership with industry leader Wondery on Monday, September 10th. Wondery, the fastest-growing podcast company in the world, is a network of storytellers connecting listeners to a world of entertainment and knowledge.

“Ellen on the Go” will be an audio catch-up of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with a never-before-seen glimpse into how the daily talk show comes together from the creative minds that make it all happen. The podcast will be hosted by the show’s Executive Producers, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, and Kevin A. Leman II, who have been with the show since its inception in 2003, giving their unique perspective, behind-the-scenes commentary, and humor.

Check out the “Ellen on the Go” podcast trailer HERE.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returned for its 16th season on Tuesday, September 4th with even more fun, unparalleled generosity, and a daily dose of laughter, coupled with a star-studded roster of guests. This season, Ellen has welcomed the queen of hip-hop NICKI MINAJ, one of Hollywood’s favorite leading men MARK WAHLBERG, legendary rock band FLEETWOOD MAC for an exclusive and rare performance, as well as the writer, director, and producer of “BlacKkKlansman,” SPIKE LEE. Upcoming guests include music icon CHER for a sit-down interview and an exclusive special performance. Plus, Ellen will be joined by one of the all-time greatest NBA players and newly-minted Los Angeles Laker, LEBRON JAMES, along with always charming CHANNING TATUM who will discuss their upcoming animated film, “Smallfoot,” just to name a few…

“Ellen on the Go” will air twice a week beginning Monday, September 10th and Thursday, September 13th. The podcast will be available every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Wondery.com, and wherever else podcasts are available.

About Ellen Digital Network

Ellen Digital Network (EDN) is a premium cross-platform advertising and integration opportunity for brands to associate with the original content produced and distributed by Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital Network in a positive, high-quality environment. EDN’s impressive reach includes 188 million followers and 1 billion monthly views across all platforms. EDN is part of Ellen Digital Ventures (EDV), a business initiative created by DeGeneres and Warner Bros.’ Digital Networks that extends DeGeneres’ award-winning television franchise into a robust digital business, leveraging her vast social and gaming audiences. ellentube is an EDV venture focused on the growing short form video space, delivering fresh entertainment daily to mobile users globally. EDV also includes the successful gaming app Heads Up!, which was the #1 Paid App of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 in Apple’s App Store with over 38M downloads. Founded in 2014, EDV is led by industry veteran Michael Riley who serves as General Manager and works alongside The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producers Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Kevin A. Leman II.

About Wondery

Wondery is a network of storytellers and the fastest-growing podcast company in the world, with hit podcasts such as “Dirty John”, “Business Wars”, “American History Tellers” and “Dr. Death”. Wondery’s mission is to bring a world of entertainment and knowledge to our audiences, wherever they listen. We provide our listeners with high-quality, emotionally immersive podcasts that allow them to feel the story.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005625/en/