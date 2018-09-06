ELLEN Launches Podcast “Ellen on the Go”

ELLEN launches her “Ellen on the Go” podcast in partnership with
industry leader Wondery on Monday, September 10th. Wondery,
the fastest-growing podcast company in the world, is a network of
storytellers connecting listeners to a world of entertainment and
knowledge.
“Ellen on the Go” will be an audio catch-up of “The Ellen DeGeneres
Show” with a never-before-seen glimpse into how the daily talk show
comes together from the creative minds that make it all happen. The
podcast will be hosted by the show’s Executive Producers, Mary Connelly,
Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, and Kevin A. Leman II, who have been with the
show since its inception in 2003, giving their unique perspective,
behind-the-scenes commentary, and humor.
Check out the “Ellen on the Go” podcast trailer HERE.
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returned for its 16th season on
Tuesday, September 4th with even more fun, unparalleled
generosity, and a daily dose of laughter, coupled with a star-studded
roster of guests. This season, Ellen has welcomed the queen of hip-hop
NICKI MINAJ, one of Hollywood’s favorite leading men MARK WAHLBERG,
legendary rock band FLEETWOOD MAC for an exclusive and rare performance,
as well as the writer, director, and producer of “BlacKkKlansman,” SPIKE
LEE. Upcoming guests include music icon CHER for a sit-down interview
and an exclusive special performance. Plus, Ellen will be joined by one
of the all-time greatest NBA players and newly-minted Los Angeles
Laker, LEBRON JAMES, along with always charming CHANNING TATUM who
will discuss their upcoming animated film, “Smallfoot,” just to name a
few…
“Ellen on the Go” will air twice a week beginning Monday, September 10th
and Thursday, September 13th. The podcast will be available
every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,
Stitcher, Wondery.com,
and wherever else podcasts are available.
About Ellen Digital Network
Ellen Digital Network (EDN) is a premium cross-platform advertising and
integration opportunity for brands to associate with the original
content produced and distributed by Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital
Network in a positive, high-quality environment. EDN’s impressive reach
includes 188 million followers and 1 billion monthly views across all
platforms. EDN is part of Ellen Digital Ventures (EDV), a business
initiative created by DeGeneres and Warner Bros.’ Digital Networks that
extends DeGeneres’ award-winning television franchise into a robust
digital business, leveraging her vast social and gaming audiences.
ellentube is an EDV venture focused on the growing short form video
space, delivering fresh entertainment daily to mobile users globally.
EDV also includes the successful gaming app Heads Up!, which was the #1
Paid App of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 in Apple’s App Store with over
38M downloads. Founded in 2014, EDV is led by industry veteran Michael
Riley who serves as General Manager and works alongside The Ellen
DeGeneres Show executive producers Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy
Lassner and Kevin A. Leman II.
About Wondery
Wondery is a network of storytellers and the fastest-growing podcast
company in the world, with hit podcasts such as “Dirty John”, “Business
Wars”, “American History Tellers” and “Dr. Death”. Wondery’s mission is
to bring a world of entertainment and knowledge to our audiences,
wherever they listen. We provide our listeners with high-quality,
emotionally immersive podcasts that allow them to feel the story.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005625/en/