Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ELMO Introduces the STEM-CAM Line of Visual Presenters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

ELMO USA Corp., a leading manufacturer of visual presenters and corresponding education technology, is excited to announce the newest addition to our award-winning lineup of visual presenters the MA-1 and MO-2 STEM-CAM’s! Intuitively designed for the most immersive STEM experience, the two new STEM-CAM’s open up a world of endless learning possibilities in the K-12 classroom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005655/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

As schools across the country are moving to STEM and STEAM-based curriculums, classroom technology must tangentially evolve to meet the growing demands of those programs. Students are not only active learners in STEM and STEAM programs, but they are participants and producers as well. The MA-1 and MO-2 were designed to enhance hands-on learning and interactive curriculum in the classroom while providing the visual presentation support that ELMO end users know and love.

The MA-1 and MO-2 are the first Android-based visual presenters in ELMO’s lineup. The STEM-CAM’s will be able to access ELMO-Play, a secure source of education only apps, which will open a world of possibilities for STEM and STEAM-based curriculum. The app possibilities are endless and can include a QR code scanner for text books, instant translation of foreign language, and augmented reality. “Being driven by the power of Android, the STEM-CAM’s ability to work with augmented reality apps will revolutionize the visual presenter landscape,” said Matt Takekoshi, ELMO USA Corp.’s Chairman, “Not only does AR increase student interest and engagement during lessons, but it provides opportunities for dynamic visual learning that static images or video cannot. Simply download an AR-ready app, point the camera, and unlock the magic onscreen.”

The STEM-Cam’s offer a generous digital zoom of up to 16x in 1080p Full HD and can capture video at 30fps (up to 60fps when connected via USB). The MA-1 features a five inch multi-touch screen for navigation and both models are compatible with HID compliant input devices. With an output terminals offering HDMI, RGB, and USB 2.0, the STEM-CAM’s seamlessly connects to a wide array of devices and is compatible in almost every classroom setting, including most Interactive Flat Panel Displays. The STEM-CAM’s also offer built-in Miracast wireless display connectivity and three-hour rechargeable battery so you never have to be tethered to a single workspace again.

The MA-1 and MO-2 STEM-Cam’s will be available beginning in October 2019. For more information on the STEM-CAM line-up visit www.elmousa.com or contact your local ELMO authorized reseller.

About ELMO USA Corp.: Since 1921, ELMO has prided itself on providing the greatest quality, innovation, and service possible. ELMO develops award-winning products that set the standard for today’s classroom technology solutions, and our technologies are used in schools and business settings all over the world. From our globally acclaimed document cameras to our collaboration devices and audio systems, every product in the ELMO line is expertly designed with our years of research and experience. Thank you for continuing to trust ELMO for all of your classroom technology needs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pSTARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVMT TRUST : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
12:23pAMERICAN RESOURCES : Current report
PU
12:23pSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Appoints Brian Penney as Interim CFO
PU
12:23pRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Integration with Salesforce CRM
PU
12:23pFRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
12:23pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:23pElliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon Petroleum -- Update
DJ
12:20p# DRIVE TO GLORY - THE JOURNEY BEGINS : 365 days to The 2020 Ryder Cup with Worldwide Partner BMW.
AQ
12:18pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract
PU
12:18pWHIRLPOOL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group