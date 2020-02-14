ELOQUII Teams Up with Plus Size Bridal Retailer Ella & Oak

Opening a series of bridal pop “ins” in four ELOQUII locations

ELOQUII, the popular retailer specializing in women’s fashions sizes 14-28, has teamed up with plus size bridal retailer Ella & Oak for a series of bridal pop “ins” in four key ELOQUII locations, just in time for bridal season.

Ella & Oak will make its way into ELOQUII dressing rooms across four east coast stores, and brides sizes 12-30 are invited for a weekend-long shopping experience that kicks off in Atlanta on Friday, February 28. The experience combines Ella & Oak’s designer bridal gowns with ELOQUII’s engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette and accessory styles, making it a one-stop shop for wedding attire.

“ELOQUII is all about catering to what our customer needs and we love working with other brands and developing exciting partnerships that provide options for our customers,” said Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII. “There is a natural synergy between our two brands, and we’re excited to bring Ella & Oak’s bridalwear to the ELOQUII community.”

“We admire ELOQUII’s commitment to the plus size woman by creating clothes that empower and allow her to express herself. This is what we are doing across bridal, and a partnership seemed like the perfect marriage of brands,” said Ella & Oak Co-owner, Christine Callahan.

Brides are encouraged to bring their “bride tribe” for a 45-minute, VIP try-on appointment with a dedicated stylist from Ella & Oak. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be secured by booking an appointment at https://www.ellaandoak.com/pages/popups.

During the pop “in” roadshow with ELOQUII, Ella & Oak will also be looking for their next bridal model. The lucky woman will represent Ella & Oak in their newest collection of gowns, get to participate in a professional photoshoot, walk in their Fall fashion show, and name a future gown of her choice.

The roadshow kicks off Friday, February 28 in Atlanta, GA and concludes in Philadelphia area in May. The full pop “in” calendar is as follows:

ELOQUII at Lenox Square, Atlanta

Launch Party on Friday, February 28 from 6-9pm

In-store appointments with Ella & Oak Bridal Specialists on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1. Full retail hours.

ELOQUII at Pentagon City, DC DMV

Launch Party on Friday, March 27 from 6-9pm

In-store appointments with Ella & Oak Bridal Specialists on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29. Full retail hours.

ELOQUII in SoHo, New York

Launch Party on Thursday, April 9 from 6-9pm

In-store appointments with Ella & Oak Bridal Specialists on Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 18. Full retail hours.

ELOQUII at King of Prussia, Greater Philadelphia Area

Launch Party on Friday, May 8 from 6-9pm

In-store appointments with Ella & Oak Bridal Specialists on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10. Full retail hours.

ABOUT ELLA & OAK:

Ella & Oak is a luxury bridal experience for today’s curvy bride. Wedding gowns sizes 12-30, staring at $1200. For more information, visit ellaandoak.com.

ABOUT ELOQUII:

ELOQUII Design Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is transforming the way women sizes 14+ dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e-commerce destination for fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers trend-driven style at accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections multiple times each month. ELOQUII also offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform, an editorial catalogue, and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves to the Company's site via Instagram. The brand is currently sold at their SoHo store on 120 Wooster Street, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Washington D.C, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, Lenox Square in Atlanta, King of Prussia in Philadelphia and through www.ELOQUII.com. @ELOQUII, #XOQ.

