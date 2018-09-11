ELT Market in China 2018-2022 | 22% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The ELT market in China 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 22% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth of the online education market in China. Also, there has been an increase in the adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices in China, which is pushing the growth in the market. Increased per-capita spending capacity of the Chinese population and the flexibility in online education offerings have been key to driving the online education market in China. Training programs conducted by native English-speaking teachers can be availed through the online medium.

This market research report on the ELT market in China 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of live streaming courses in rural China as one of the key emerging trends in the ELT market in China:

ELT market in China: Introduction of live streaming courses in rural China

The Chinese government’s push to reduce educational inequality between rural and urban areas has led to the popularity of lesson sharing platforms in the country. Such platforms enable live streaming of classroom sessions across rural regions.

“The lesson sharing platform encourages urban schools to share resources with rural schools. Subjects such as arts, mathematics, and English are taught to rural students by teachers from urban schools. This trend is expected to bring rural inclusiveness to the Chinese educational system during the forecast period. The penetration of language learning and educational technology in rural China will enable ELT vendors to capitalize on the untapped market potential,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

ELT market in China: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the ELT market in China by end-user (individual learners and institutional learners) and by learning method (classroom-based learning, online learning, blended learning).

The individual learners segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 68%. The individual learners segment comprises job aspirants and individual who enroll for tailor-made individual ELT courses to learn the language.

