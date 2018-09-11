ELT Market in China 2018-2022 | 22% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The ELT market in China 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to
22% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth of the
online education market in China. Also, there has been an increase in
the adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices in China, which is
pushing the growth in the market. Increased per-capita spending capacity
of the Chinese population and the flexibility in online education
offerings have been key to driving the online education market in China.
Training programs conducted by native English-speaking teachers can be
availed through the online medium.
This market research report on the ELT
market in China 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of live streaming
courses in rural China as one of the key emerging trends in the ELT
market in China:
ELT market in China: Introduction of live
streaming courses in rural China
The Chinese government’s push to reduce educational inequality between
rural and urban areas has led to the popularity of lesson sharing
platforms in the country. Such platforms enable live streaming of
classroom sessions across rural regions.
“The lesson sharing platform encourages urban schools to share
resources with rural schools. Subjects such as arts, mathematics, and
English are taught to rural students by teachers from urban schools.
This trend is expected to bring rural inclusiveness to the Chinese
educational system during the forecast period. The penetration of
language learning and educational technology in rural China will enable
ELT vendors to capitalize on the untapped market potential,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio.
ELT market in China: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the ELT market in China by end-user
(individual learners and institutional learners) and by learning method
(classroom-based learning, online learning, blended learning).
The individual learners segment led the market in 2017 with a market
share of around 68%. The individual learners segment comprises job
aspirants and individual who enroll for tailor-made individual ELT
courses to learn the language.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
