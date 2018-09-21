Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EMA Energy Market Authority : Open Electricity Market rolls out nationwide from November 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:34am CEST

21 Sep 2018

Starting from 1 November 2018, the Open Electricity Market (OEM) will be extended to all consumers across Singapore by zones(see Annex A). About 1.4 million household and business accounts[1] will have the option of buying electricity from a retailer on a price plan that best meets their needs. OEM gives consumers more choice and flexibility when buying electricity, while being provided with the same electricity supply through the national power grid.

2. Consumers can buy electricity from any of the 12 authorised retailers (see Annex B). Alternatively, they can remain with SP Group and buy electricity at the regulated tariff, and no further action is needed on their part. It is not compulsory to switch to a retailer and there is no deadline for switching.

3. The zonal rollout will allow the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and the retailers to provide a better consumer experience. EMA and electricity retailers will be better able to focus efforts on engaging and educating consumers, and help them understand their options before making a decision.

4. Prior to each zonal rollout, consumers will receive a notification package and information booklet. A price comparison tool is also available at http://compare.openelectricitymarket.sg to help consumers compare the standard price plans offered by retailers.

5. The soft launch of OEM in Jurong in April 2018 - involving about 120,000 household and business accounts - has been well-received. 'Jurong residents benefitted from more choices and flexibility. Those who switched paid an electricity rate which was on average about 20% lower than the regulated tariff. We now hope to bring the benefits of competitive pricing and innovative offers to the rest of Singapore,' said Mr Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of EMA.

6. Since 2001, EMA has progressively opened up the electricity market to competition, starting with larger businesses with higher electricity consumption. OEM is the final phasewhere about 1.4 million accounts, mainly households, will get to enjoy the same options and benefits. Visitwww.openelectricitymarket.sgfor more information on OEM.

[1]Comprising about 1.3 million household accounts and 67,000 business accounts

Download

Back to Top

Disclaimer

EMA - Energy Market Authority published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 05:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aLloyd's of London shrugs off 2017 loss with first-half profit
RE
08:15aBOJ tankan seen showing manufacturers' mood up slightly, but outlook murky
RE
08:14aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : 3.5% of businesses relocated economic activities within the country or abroad
PU
08:14aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Number of traffic accident fatalities up 8% in July 2018 year on year
PU
08:14aTURNOVER IN ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES IN JULY 2018 IN REAL TERMS : +0.1% to July 2017
PU
08:14aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Above-average apple and pear yields in 2018
PU
07:49aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : reviews system for productivity measurement in SMEs
PU
07:45aFed's Powell between a rock and hard place - Ignore the yield curve or tight job market?
RE
07:34aEMA ENERGY MARKET AUTHORITY : Open Electricity Market rolls out nationwide from November 2018
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3AXACTOR SE : AXACTOR : extends client relationship into Sweden with a new forward flow agreement.
4WAL-MART STORES : WALMART WARNS TRUMP TARIFFS MAY FORCE PRICE HIKES: letter
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.