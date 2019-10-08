EMB European Milk Board : 6th International Fair Milk Conference on 12 October in Libramont, Belgium

08.10.2019

Together with the Belgian cooperative Faircoop, the European Milk Board is hosting the 6th International Fair Milk Conference. We invite you to join us on Saturday 12 October 2019 in Libramont, Belgium, where producers from Europe and Africa meet to celebrate the fair projects of both continents together.

The year 2006 marked the launch of a European milk brand that was founded by dairy farmers themselves. Today, Fair Milk can be bought and enjoyed in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Switzerland. In fact, the brand has reached beyond the European continent and has been successfully introduced in Burkina Faso as well.

Dairy farmers in Belgium launched their own brand 'Fairebel - the fair milk' precisely 10 years ago. The brand assures farmers cost-covering prices, but in addition stands for so much more: For sustainability. Fair milk prices lead to sustainable milk production and rural development, as well as the survival of family farms. For solidarity and joint action.Dairy farmers have come together to take their future into their own hands and to constructively work at improving conditions in the sector. Consumers also show their solidarity by buying Fair Milk products and thus supporting farmers in their efforts.

Dairy farmers from Europe and Africa look forward to presenting their projects and interacting with you at the Conference on 12 October. The 'Golden Faironika' awards ceremony will be the highlight of the event. This award honours politicians, farmers and civil society stakeholders who have contributed significantly to improving conditions in the dairy sector and have advocated for sustainable milk production.

If you would like to take part, please confirm your participation by e-mail to office@europeanmilkboard.org or by telephone on +32 2 808 1935.

The conference languages are French, German and Dutch.

Programme of the Fair Milk Conference:

09:00: Press conference

10:00: Welcome note

10:30: Presentation of 'fair and local' milk projects in different countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Switzerland as well as Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal

13:00: Presentation of Golden Faironika award in different categories: politician, civil society stakeholder and farmer on Belgian and European level

14:00: Live music, drinks reception and catering offered by the Faircoop cooperative

Venue:

Libramont Exhibition & Congress

Rue des Aubépines 50

B - 6800 Libramont

Programme of press conference

Map

Contact:

EMB president Erwin Schöpges (FR, DE, NL): +32 (0)497 904 547

EMB director Silvia Däberitz (EN, DE, FR): +32 (0)2 808 1936

EMB press office Vanessa Langer (EN, DE, FR): +32 (0)2 808 1935