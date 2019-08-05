Log in
EMEA Nears 30 Percent of Auth0 Global Business

08/05/2019 | 03:01am EDT

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced record growth in EMEA, a region which now accounts for nearly 30% of Auth0’s global business. Key growth drivers in the first half of 2019 include:

  • 165% year-over-year growth
  • 55 new enterprise customers like Gymshark, Arduino, Yara Digital Farming, and OBOS BBL
  • Strong expansion revenue from existing customers, including a 2,000% increase in Q2 over the same period last year
  • A rapidly-growing channel program with partners across Europe and the Middle East

Dan Lake, Head of Development at Gymshark said, “Our aim was to centralise our customer identity management and double down on our commitment to world-class user experience and security for our community. We approached the problem with a ‘build vs buy’ mentality but Auth0  made it easy for us to understand the value of their platform and ease of integration with our global stores within tight deadlines. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Auth0 to help bring our customer experience to the next level.”

Forrester Research¹ writes, “to support innovation and operations in general, speed to market is critical. Customers want things now. The business wants it as soon as possible. IT usually delivers when it can, and that just doesn’t work.” Companies are choosing Auth0’s secure, extensible identity platform to deploy quickly, innovate continuously, and embrace data privacy regulations like GDPR and options like Sign In with Apple. Additionally, Auth0 Professional Services are helping customers navigate even the most complex identity scenarios using a solution that is already easy to use and deploy.

“EMEA is hyper-aware of cybersecurity risks, and it’s vitally important we enable people to interact simply and securely with apps and services,” said Steven Rees-Pullman, GM of EMEA. “We know the individual markets well, and we have a good set of skills that have helped us reach out to those markets and develop them appropriately. Expansion growth is a good indication that customers are benefitting from our investments in professional services as well.”

Other key regional milestones have included a prestigious KuppingerCole customer award with The Economist Group, and new hires and growth across DACH and Northern Europe. Auth0 will continue to invest in EMEA following a $103M round of Series E funding at a valuation of more than $1B, with plans to double the size of the UK team and expand into new markets by the end of the year.

To learn more and join the Auth0 team in EMEA, visit: https://auth0.com/careers.

¹Forrester blog: “Forrester’s 2019 CIO Predictions Redux: Innovation And Adaptiveness Accelerate”, Matthew Guarini, May 6, 2019

About Auth0
Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Mark Fowler
Racepoint Global for Auth0, EMEA
auth0@racepointglobal.com  
+44 (0) 77 1124 4113

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
