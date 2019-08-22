Log in
EMEX Holdings, LLC Makes Strategic Investment in BLUEFIN, LLC

08/22/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners, LLC (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through EMEX Holdings, LLC (www.emexllc.com) it has made an investment in and partnered with BLUEFIN, LLC (www.bluefinllc.com) and its leadership team to enhance the customer experience and provide full-service, software-enabled solutions that drive significant cost savings and performance improvement to facilities across the world.

Daniel Marzuola, CEO of EMEX Holdings, LLC, commented, “BLUEFIN is widely known as the premier facility management solutions provider nationwide, and we are honored to have them on board as we continue our commitment to provide full-service offerings to our customer base. Working collaboratively, we see tremendous growth opportunities for our EMEX Holdings companies, while providing superior value to our customers.”

BLUEFIN, LLC is a national leader in providing software-enabled facility asset management consulting solutions to commercial, government, and institutional facility owners throughout North America. Through its proprietary software solution and custom consulting services, BLUEFIN focuses on roofing, building envelope, pavement, and related energy programs that reduce significant operating and capital costs and improve performance for building owners and operators.

“We are excited to be joining the EMEX Holdings team,” commented Richard Rast, Founder and CEO of BLUEFIN, LLC. “BLUEFIN has always focused on improving facility performance for our customers through a suite of asset management services in roofing, pavement, building envelope, and renewable energy consulting. Combining BLUEFIN with EMEX extends our service offerings more deeply into facility energy issues, including renewables, sustainability, and demand management. I’m proud to have this opportunity for myself and everyone at BLUEFIN.” 

Joe Vallee of O2 Investment Partners added, “The addition of BLUEFIN to the EMEX Holdings platform is transformational. Our service offering now addresses the costliest elements with respect to the successful maintenance and operation of any commercial building. The combination expands our ability to utilize proprietary software to provide recession resistant services to facilities worldwide.” 

About EMEX Holdings, LLC:
EMEX is a technology-driven service provider that facilitates the brokerage of electricity and natural gas procurement in regulated and deregulated markets across the United States. EMEX’s proprietary enterprise software solution provides an innovative procurement technology that uncovers the lowest rates for electricity and natural gas supply, specifically in commercial and industrial end markets. EMEX’s highly skilled team educates customers about the workings of and options available in the retail electric and natural gas markets in order to ensure the client purchases the most suitable and competitive energy contract. EMEX is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional operations in Dallas, Texas; Waco, Texas; Trenton, New Jersey; Burlington, MA; West Springfield, MA; King of Prussia, PA; Harrisburg, PA; and Brunswick, ME.

About BLUEFIN, LLC:
BLUEFIN, LLC is an industry leader, both in innovation and in its capacity to manage large, complex facility programs. Founded in 2005, BLUEFIN launched its patented Roof Express® software, the first GPS-driven roof assessment system built on a mobile device. Over the past 14 years, BLUEFIN has focused on utilizing its proprietary software to provide roofing, building envelope, pavement, and related energy programs, believing that these areas hold the greatest opportunity for facility management organizations. BLUEFIN delivers an innovative portfolio approach to asset management that significantly reduces costs for clients while improving facility performance.

About O2 Investment Partners:
O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire interest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

Additional information is available at www.emexllc.com ; www.bluefinllc.com ; www.patriotenergygroup.com ; www.o2investment.com

FROM:  O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com)

CONTACT:  Joe Vallee, Vice President, O2 Investment Partners (jvallee@o2investment.com)


