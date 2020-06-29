EMH Partners GmbH : appoints Dominik Schwarz as partner



EMH Partners appoints Dominik Schwarz as Partner

Munich, 29 June 2020 - Dominik Schwarz has been appointed as Partner of EMH Partners effective 1 July 2020. EMH Partners is the leading partner for minority investments, growth capital and digitization expertise for medium-sized businesses in the DACH region with headquarters in Munich.

Dominik joined EMH in 2018 as member of the investment team and Director. In the future, he will be responsible for portfolio management and value creation in the EMH partner group, which will then consist of 5 members. Dominik is responsible for the EMH portfolio companies Native Instruments, Berlin, leading provider of software, hardware and digital services for computer-based audio production and DJing, and Kiveda, Nuremberg, specialist for digital kitchen direct sales in Germany. Dominik also uses his longstanding expertise to support EMH Partners' investment Brainlab, the world market leader in innovative, image-controlled medical technology.

Before joining EMH Partners, Dominik was a Director at Chequers Capital, Munich. From 2012 to 2018, Dominik successfully managed a large number of transactions in the German mid-market. Dominik started his career at Barclays Capital in the area of leverage finance and financial sponsor coverage. Dominik holds a B.A. (hons.) in European Business from Dublin City University and a degree in Business Administration from ESB Reutlingen.

"Dominik has been successfully active in the private equity industry for more than 12 years, has extensive transaction experience and has accompanied numerous medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs through growth and digitalization" says Maximilian Kuss, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of EMH Partners. "With this DNA Dominik fits perfectly with the DNA of EMH Partners" adds Kuss.

About EMH Partners

EMH Partners is a leading private equity firm by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. EMH Partners represents the next generation of private equity firms and is one of the leading minority investors for the German Mittelstand supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises through capital and digitalization expertise. EMH Partners pursues a build-and-scale strategy and provides its portfolio companies with support built on partnership. For more information, please visit: emh.com

