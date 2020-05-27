EMH Partners: Mario Sabljo joins the investment team of EMH Partners as Director



27.05.2020



Mario Sabljo joins the investment team of EMH Partners as Director



Munich, 05/27/2020 - Mario Sabljo joins the investment team of EMH Partners, Munich, a leading private equity firm by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, which supports the growth of Mittelstand companies with capital and digitization expertise.

Most recently, Sabljo spent almost 9 years as a Principal at Paragon Partners, a private, owner-managed investment company. There, Sabljo successfully managed many investments in the mid-market segment in the German-speaking region and the Benelux countries.

Sabljo started his career in investment banking with Unicredit Group, where he advised clients on corporate finance and M&A issues. Mario Sabljo then spent 5 years advising clients of the investment boutique Ferber&Co in cross-border M&A transactions and financing projects. In his entire career Mario has put his focus on medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs understanding the need of the Mittelstand. Mario Sabljo studied at the Leibniz University of Hanover as well as at the San Francisco State University and holds a degree in economics.

"We are delighted to have gained in Mario Sabljo another highly experienced and recognized investment expert with many years of experience in the mid-market segment for the EMH Partners investment team" says Maximilian Kuss, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of EMH Partners. "Mario Sabljo's personality is an ideal match for us and complements our team of investment experts with an entrepreneurial background and outstanding specialists in all EMH-relevant areas" adds Kuss.

About EMH Partners

EMH Partners is a leading private equity firm by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. EMH Partners represents the next generation of private equity firms and is one of the leading minority investors for the German Mittelstand supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises through capital and digitalization expertise. EMH Partners pursues a build-and-scale strategy and provides its portfolio companies with support built on partnership. For further information please click emh.com.

Press contact

EMH Partners

Richard Berg

Director Communications

+49 89 23 88 68 276

richard.berg@emh.com