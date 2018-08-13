EMIDA Joins the National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA)

Master Agency and Technology Service Provider (TSP) becomes the latest
Vendor Partner, offering discounts to members
The National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA), the only
organization for the independent wireless dealer, has announced that
Emida has joined as its latest Vendor Partner.
In addition to operating an expansive distribution network in the U.S.
which connects MVNOs, wireless carriers and content providers with
distributors and retailers, Emida has over 15 years of experience
delivering customized technology for prepaid mobile recharge and
postpaid mobile payments to its partners world-wide. Emida’s platforms
operate in dozens of countries across the globe. The company,
headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, also has offices in Bogota,
Colombia and Mexico City, Mexico.
Emida will offer NWIDA members an ongoing 20% discount on all SIM card
sales, as well as a $50 credit upon activation of their Emida account.
In addition, current Emida customers can save 20% on a NWIDA membership.
“We look forward to our partnership with NWIDA. We believe that
supporting independent dealers is important in today’s wireless world,”
said Shane Belovsky, COO of Emida.
“We’re very excited to have Emida join us,” said Adam Wolf – President
of NWIDA. “Adding our first Master Agency is a huge step for NWIDA. This
certainly makes NWIDA, and our members stronger.”
About NWIDA:
The National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA - www.nwida.org)
was established to provide competitive balance to the independent
wireless retail and repair stores. NWIDA provides an advocacy and strong
voice at the local, state and federal levels for industry and dealer
friendly legislation. By taking advantage of extended buying power,
NWIDA members save 10-50% on products and services used every day.
In addition, NWIDA provides exclusive content to their members,
including seminars and webinars, that help the wireless dealer grow
their business “smarter, not harder.”
Membership is open to any independently owned wireless business and is
available in semi-annual and annual options. There is no application
fee. NWIDA can be contacted through their website (www.NWIDA.org),
via phone (919-NWIDA-98) or email (info@nwida.org).
About Emida:
Emida has more than 15 years of experience delivering and managing
electronic payment processing solutions for its telco partners
world-wide, with a focus on mobile recharge and distribution channel
management. Emida’s platforms operate in dozens of countries across the
globe. The company, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, also has
offices in Bogota, Colombia and Mexico City, Mexico. Emida’s relentless
focus on quality, innovation, and customer service has made it the
platform of choice for providers of telecommunications services around
the world. www.emida.net
