EMIDA Joins the National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA)

08/13/2018 | 05:00pm CEST

Master Agency and Technology Service Provider (TSP) becomes the latest Vendor Partner, offering discounts to members

The National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA), the only organization for the independent wireless dealer, has announced that Emida has joined as its latest Vendor Partner.

In addition to operating an expansive distribution network in the U.S. which connects MVNOs, wireless carriers and content providers with distributors and retailers, Emida has over 15 years of experience delivering customized technology for prepaid mobile recharge and postpaid mobile payments to its partners world-wide. Emida’s platforms operate in dozens of countries across the globe. The company, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, also has offices in Bogota, Colombia and Mexico City, Mexico.

Emida will offer NWIDA members an ongoing 20% discount on all SIM card sales, as well as a $50 credit upon activation of their Emida account. In addition, current Emida customers can save 20% on a NWIDA membership.

“We look forward to our partnership with NWIDA. We believe that supporting independent dealers is important in today’s wireless world,” said Shane Belovsky, COO of Emida.

“We’re very excited to have Emida join us,” said Adam Wolf – President of NWIDA. “Adding our first Master Agency is a huge step for NWIDA. This certainly makes NWIDA, and our members stronger.”

About NWIDA:

The National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA - www.nwida.org) was established to provide competitive balance to the independent wireless retail and repair stores. NWIDA provides an advocacy and strong voice at the local, state and federal levels for industry and dealer friendly legislation. By taking advantage of extended buying power, NWIDA members save 10-50% on products and services used every day.

In addition, NWIDA provides exclusive content to their members, including seminars and webinars, that help the wireless dealer grow their business “smarter, not harder.”

Membership is open to any independently owned wireless business and is available in semi-annual and annual options. There is no application fee. NWIDA can be contacted through their website (www.NWIDA.org), via phone (919-NWIDA-98) or email (info@nwida.org).

About Emida:

Emida has more than 15 years of experience delivering and managing electronic payment processing solutions for its telco partners world-wide, with a focus on mobile recharge and distribution channel management. Emida’s platforms operate in dozens of countries across the globe. The company, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, also has offices in Bogota, Colombia and Mexico City, Mexico. Emida’s relentless focus on quality, innovation, and customer service has made it the platform of choice for providers of telecommunications services around the world. www.emida.net


© Business Wire 2018
