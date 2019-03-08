Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EMMAC Life Sciences Limited: £11 million Raised via Successful Private Placing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 02:01am EST

‘Oversubscribed placing with institutional investment from across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia’

EMMAC Life Sciences Limited, (‘EMMAC’ or the ‘Company’) the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce that the Company has raised £11 million via a successful private placing (the ‘Placing’) providing the Company with a post money valuation of £77 million. The Placing was over-subscribed with funds coming from private and institutional investors in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. The proceeds from the Placing will be used by EMMAC to complete a number of strategic acquisitions as well as to further research collaboration designed to shape the future of medical cannabis therapeutics. The Company raised £6 million in January 2019 giving a combined total of £17 million of funds raised to date in 2019.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, said: “We are pleased to have seen such significant demand for our private placing round, particularly with the number of institutional investors. We are committed to establishing ourselves as the leading European medical cannabis company. With this funding round now successfully completed, we are not only well capitalised to complete the next stage of our corporate development but also well placed to meet the rapidly growing demands of the market, led by regulatory change and the increasing pressure for access to premium medical cannabis product.”

- Ends -

About EMMAC

EMMAC Life Sciences Limited is the European medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences Limited assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:27aSIG : sees lower like-for-like sales on weak construction markets
RE
02:25aABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Annual Financial Report
PU
02:25aRPC : Statement regarding withdrawal of recommendation
PU
02:25aRPC : Update on Antitrust Clearances
PU
02:25aRPC : Recommended Superior Cash Offer for RPC
PU
02:25aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Trading update and change of reporting date
PU
02:25aSEEING MACHINES : Toll Helicopters and Seeing Machines launch extended trial
PU
02:25aVivo iQOO Selected NDT as Their Monster Touch Solution
BU
02:22aESSILORLUXOTTICA : 2018 pro forma results - Solid growth, sound profitability and cash flow - A robust foundation for EssilorLuxottica
AQ
02:21aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV positive ph3 data for long acting injectable
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
3COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS OVER POTENTIAL MERGER: Focus
4Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank says informed about complaint by anti-corruption investor Browder

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.