EMMAC Life Sciences Limited: £11 million Raised via Successful Private Placing

EMMAC Life Sciences Limited, (‘EMMAC’ or the ‘Company’)
the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to
announce that the Company has raised £11 million via a successful
private placing (the ‘Placing’) providing the Company with a post money
valuation of £77 million. The Placing was over-subscribed with funds
coming from private and institutional investors in Europe, North
America, Asia and Australia. The proceeds from the Placing will be used
by EMMAC to complete a number of strategic acquisitions as well as to
further research collaboration designed to shape the future of medical
cannabis therapeutics. The Company raised £6 million in January 2019
giving a combined total of £17 million of funds raised to date in 2019.
Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, said: “We are pleased to have
seen such significant demand for our private placing round, particularly
with the number of institutional investors. We are committed to
establishing ourselves as the leading European medical cannabis company.
With this funding round now successfully completed, we are not only well
capitalised to complete the next stage of our corporate development but
also well placed to meet the rapidly growing demands of the market, led
by regulatory change and the increasing pressure for access to premium
medical cannabis product.”
- Ends -
About EMMAC
EMMAC Life Sciences Limited is the European medical cannabis company,
working to join together the latest science and research with
cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and
distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to
establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as
the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis,
hemp and other derivative products.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news
release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and
uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding
potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences
Limited. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be
accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.
Actual results and future events could differ materially from those
anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and
oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions
of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in
their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences Limited assumes no
obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or
management's estimates or opinions change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005580/en/