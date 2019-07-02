Log in
EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd: Rokshaw granted General Pharmaceutical Council License to deliver Medical Cannabis direct to Patients across the UK

07/02/2019 | 02:01am EDT

EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd (“ EMMAC” or the “ Company”), the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Rokshaw Limited (“Rokshaw”), a leading UK EU-GMP certified Specials manufacturer, has successfully obtained its General Pharmaceutical Council (‘GPhC’) pharmacy license. The GPhC license, in conjunction with its existing licenses, allows Rokshaw to import, manufacture and securely deliver medical cannabis products (‘CBPMs’) direct to UK-based patients.

Founded in 2012, Sunderland-based Rokshaw is a leading UK laboratory, manufacturing a wide range of Specials bespoke to patient requirements in an EU-GMP environment that ensures patients across the UK receive the highest-quality products. To date Rokshaw has manufactured more than 6,000 formulations for more than 2,000 pharmacies and hospitals across the United Kingdom.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: “We are extremely pleased that Rokshaw has been awarded the GPhC license. This is another milestone in Rokshaw’s development and expansion, and testament to the team’s ability to execute its strategy. Across the UK, there is a growing number of patients who require medical cannabis treatments and with this license Rokshaw can now cater to them through importing, manufacturing and delivering premium CBPMs. We expect that this additional license will allow EMMAC to see further value from its UK supply chain and increase Rokshaw-generated revenues.”

Rokshaw, which was acquired in April 2019, is EMMAC’s second GMP-certified laboratory. It works in close conjunction with Medalchemy, the Company’s research and development facility in Spain that was recently granted an importation permit by Spanish authorities. This unique vertical integration enables EMMAC to control both the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and Finished Good Manufacture to ensure EMMAC’s commitment to delivering the highest-quality medical cannabis product for the UK and European market.

About EMMAC

EMMAC is the European medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

Contact:

For scientific enquiries please contact research@emmac.com

For general enquiries please contact info@emmac.com or visit www.emmac.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.


© Business Wire 2019
