EMMAC Life Sciences : PLC Announces Acquisition of Leading Swiss Wellness CBD Company Blossom

EMMAC Life Sciences PLC (“EMMAC” or the “Company”) is
pleased to announce the acquisition of Blossom, a market-leading Swiss
wellness CBD company. The acquisition provides EMMAC with a
revenue-making portfolio of premium wellness CBD products and an
established brand leadership position.
Founded in 2017, Blossom has quickly become a reference in the Swiss
market and is ideally positioned to increase its reach and expand its
activities into the Swiss medical cannabis market.
Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: “Europe’s wellness CBD
market is witnessing explosive growth and we are delighted to be
acquiring a market leader in premium quality wellness CBD products.
EMMAC will focus on building on Blossom’s leading position in
Switzerland and maximising the potential of the portfolio in other key
European markets.”
Analysts at Canaccord Genuity project the European CBD and wellness
market to grow to between €2.8bn and €3.8bn by 2022 as CBD and other
cannabinoids become widely used in multiple industries, from food and
health to cosmetics.
Victor Mathys, co-founder of Blossom, commented: “This is a great
day for Blossom and its founders. Partnering with EMMAC allows the
Blossom brand to expand, both in terms of product range and reach with
the aim to drive sales in Europe of our CBD wellness products. With the
EMMAC management team we share a common vision and important core
values, always keeping the consumer at the forefront of our mind.”
About EMMAC
EMMAC Life Sciences PLC is the European medical cannabis company,
working to join together the latest science and research with
cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and
distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to
establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as
the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis,
hemp and other derivative products.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news
release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and
uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding
potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences
PLC. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be
accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.
Actual results and future events could differ materially from those
anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and
oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions
of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in
their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences PLC assumes no
obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or
management's estimates or opinions change.
