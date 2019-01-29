EMMAC Life Sciences : PLC Announces Acquisition of Leading Swiss Wellness CBD Company Blossom

Premium wellness brand brings EMMAC immediate revenues with a strong portfolio of health and lifestyle products

EMMAC Life Sciences PLC (“EMMAC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Blossom, a market-leading Swiss wellness CBD company. The acquisition provides EMMAC with a revenue-making portfolio of premium wellness CBD products and an established brand leadership position.

Founded in 2017, Blossom has quickly become a reference in the Swiss market and is ideally positioned to increase its reach and expand its activities into the Swiss medical cannabis market.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: “Europe’s wellness CBD market is witnessing explosive growth and we are delighted to be acquiring a market leader in premium quality wellness CBD products. EMMAC will focus on building on Blossom’s leading position in Switzerland and maximising the potential of the portfolio in other key European markets.”

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity project the European CBD and wellness market to grow to between €2.8bn and €3.8bn by 2022 as CBD and other cannabinoids become widely used in multiple industries, from food and health to cosmetics.

Victor Mathys, co-founder of Blossom, commented: “This is a great day for Blossom and its founders. Partnering with EMMAC allows the Blossom brand to expand, both in terms of product range and reach with the aim to drive sales in Europe of our CBD wellness products. With the EMMAC management team we share a common vision and important core values, always keeping the consumer at the forefront of our mind.”

About EMMAC

EMMAC Life Sciences PLC is the European medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences PLC. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences PLC assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

