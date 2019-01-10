EMMAC Life Sciences PLC: Research Collaboration with Imperial College London

EMMAC, the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to
announce a research collaboration with Imperial College London to
deliver a long-term comprehensive research programme designed to inform
and shape the future of the medical cannabis therapeutic industry. The
programme aims to investigate mechanisms of action of cannabis-based
medicinal products related to several clinical applications including
pain and cancer, as well as characterise cannabis-based medicinal
products in disease models with particular focus of chronic pain,
spasticity and cancer.
The initial clinical study, which is currently going through regulatory
approval processes, is a feasibility randomised controlled trial of
patients undergoing major hepatopancreatobiliary surgery evaluating the
efficacy of perioperative cannabinoids on pain, nausea and vomiting. The
first stage, conducted with the Imperial Clinical Trials Unit (ICTU) and
involving comprehensive patient and public involvement activities, is
estimated to be completed by March 2019.
Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement signed between the
parties EMMAC will fund research staff for an extendable 3-year period
to explore the basic science opportunities uncovered through clinical
trials.
Professor Nagy Habib, Professor of Hepatobiliary Surgery at Imperial
College London, said: “We are delighted to partner with EMMAC
Life Sciences and to collaborate on this exciting research programme.
Translational research lies at the heart of our academic aims at
Imperial College London and our first collaborative project illustrates
the potential scope of cannabinoids to improve the quality of life and
outcomes of patients undergoing surgery. As we gain a greater
understanding of the therapeutic properties for a range of clinical
conditions, this research will inform a portfolio of basic science work
packages. This project is therefore the first step of a broad research
programme aimed at shaping the global future of medicinal cannabinoid
therapeutics.”
Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: “The strategic
partnership with Imperial College London puts EMMAC at the very
forefront of research in the UK into the medical benefits of cannabis in
relation to pain relief. As an industry, all participants must recognise
that significant further research is needed to improve the understanding
of the medical benefits of cannabis, with basic science and much greater
clinical data under-pinning what we consider to be a huge potential
market with enormous public health benefits (for patients and
clinicians). We are delighted to partner with Imperial in relation to
this important work. Imperial is one of the leading research
institutions for science and medicine globally and we are delighted they
have chosen EMMAC as their partner as they begin their work in this
field. The expectation is that the research partnership with Imperial
will be extended throughout Europe, with Imperial working with leading
European institutions as the clinical trials commence.”
