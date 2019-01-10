EMMAC Life Sciences PLC: Research Collaboration with Imperial College London

A pre-clinical and clinical research programme to investigate cannabis-based medicinal products aimed to directly benefit patients.

EMMAC, the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce a research collaboration with Imperial College London to deliver a long-term comprehensive research programme designed to inform and shape the future of the medical cannabis therapeutic industry. The programme aims to investigate mechanisms of action of cannabis-based medicinal products related to several clinical applications including pain and cancer, as well as characterise cannabis-based medicinal products in disease models with particular focus of chronic pain, spasticity and cancer.

The initial clinical study, which is currently going through regulatory approval processes, is a feasibility randomised controlled trial of patients undergoing major hepatopancreatobiliary surgery evaluating the efficacy of perioperative cannabinoids on pain, nausea and vomiting. The first stage, conducted with the Imperial Clinical Trials Unit (ICTU) and involving comprehensive patient and public involvement activities, is estimated to be completed by March 2019.

Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement signed between the parties EMMAC will fund research staff for an extendable 3-year period to explore the basic science opportunities uncovered through clinical trials.

Strategic Highlights

Collaboration Agreement with Imperial College London;

EMMAC to fund research staff for an extendable 3-year period to explore the basic science opportunities uncovered through clinical trials;

Research provides valuable data and intellectual property in relation to the use of cannabinoids to treat acute pain, nausea and vomiting;

EMMAC expected to partner with Imperial on additional cannabinoid research programmes focused across different therapeutic areas;

Partnership with world-renowned institution confirms EMMAC as a European leader in research supporting the growing medical cannabis industry.

Professor Nagy Habib, Professor of Hepatobiliary Surgery at Imperial College London, said: “We are delighted to partner with EMMAC Life Sciences and to collaborate on this exciting research programme. Translational research lies at the heart of our academic aims at Imperial College London and our first collaborative project illustrates the potential scope of cannabinoids to improve the quality of life and outcomes of patients undergoing surgery. As we gain a greater understanding of the therapeutic properties for a range of clinical conditions, this research will inform a portfolio of basic science work packages. This project is therefore the first step of a broad research programme aimed at shaping the global future of medicinal cannabinoid therapeutics.”

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: “The strategic partnership with Imperial College London puts EMMAC at the very forefront of research in the UK into the medical benefits of cannabis in relation to pain relief. As an industry, all participants must recognise that significant further research is needed to improve the understanding of the medical benefits of cannabis, with basic science and much greater clinical data under-pinning what we consider to be a huge potential market with enormous public health benefits (for patients and clinicians). We are delighted to partner with Imperial in relation to this important work. Imperial is one of the leading research institutions for science and medicine globally and we are delighted they have chosen EMMAC as their partner as they begin their work in this field. The expectation is that the research partnership with Imperial will be extended throughout Europe, with Imperial working with leading European institutions as the clinical trials commence.”

About EMMAC

EMMAC Life Sciences PLC is a European independent medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

About Imperial College London

Imperial College London is one of the world’s leading universities. The College’s 17,000 students and 8,000 staff are expanding the frontiers of knowledge in science, medicine, engineering and business, and translating their discoveries into benefits for our society.

Founded in 1907, Imperial builds on a distinguished past – having pioneered penicillin, holography and fibre optics – to shape the future. Imperial researchers work across disciplines to improve health and wellbeing, understand the natural world, engineer novel solutions and lead the data revolution. This blend of academic excellence and its real-world application feeds into Imperial’s exceptional learning environment, where students participate in research to push the limits of their degrees.

Imperial is the UK’s most international university, according to Times Higher Education, with academic ties to more than 150 countries. Reuters named the College as the UK’s most innovative university because of its exceptional entrepreneurial culture and ties to industry.

