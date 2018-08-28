EMMES Realty Services of California LLC Renews Lease with Major Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMMES Realty Services of California LLC (EMMES) has renewed a lease with Higgs Fletcher & Mack (HFM), San Diego’s oldest law firm.



HFM, established in 1939, occupies approximately 53,000 square feet of office space at 1 Columbia Place (1CP).

“Higgs Fletcher & Mack is a cutting edge and respected business within the legal community and the firm’s renewal anchors the long-term tenancy at 1 Columbia Place,” said Mark Kuske, EMMES vice president, asset management. “The firm has created an unparalleled legal legacy in San Diego. As the legal profession remains a major occupier of office space downtown, EMMES is proud that 1CP will support HFM’s expanding practice groups, corporate mission and long-term growth strategies. 1CP’s building design, on-site amenities and state of the art infrastructure are able to support the firm’s unique business needs.”

1CP’s walking distance proximity to state, federal, and county courthouses make it an exceptionally convenient location for attorneys. 1CP is also sought after for its excellent location near Little Italy, which is attractive to non-legal professions given the convenient access to dining, shopping, and housing. Just two blocks from the Coaster and Trolley station, 1CP is also a preferred location for employees using public transportation.



1CP includes superior technology infrastructure such as enhanced Wi-Fi coupled with a building-wide Fiber Optic Network, as well as amenities such as expansive terraces with hotel-style lounge seating, in-building retail shops and restaurants, multiple conference centers, an indoor cycling studio, secure tenant bike storage, as well as shower and locker facilities. The 27-story, Class A building is an iconic landmark noted for its distinctive glass façade, stair-step design and high-flying American flag, one of the largest in downtown San Diego, residing on its rooftop. The building also features a dramatic seven-story atrium lobby, common and private exterior terraces, and spectacular views of San Diego Bay, Coronado Island, Balboa Park and all of downtown San Diego.

“Downtown San Diego is booming right now with few signs of easing. Increased housing, shopping, and life style activities all add to the continued vibrancy downtown, and 1 Columbia Place is part of that,” said Richard Gonor, executive vice president, Jones Lang LaSalle, who represents EMMES. “Higgs Fletcher & Mack has made long term commitments to downtown, realizing that the overall engaging environment that is created for their employees here supports their overall business goals.”

About EMMES

EMMES Realty Services of California LLC is a member of The EMMES Group of Companies. Founded in 1992, with offices in New York and California, The EMMES Group of Companies and its affiliates are engaged in principal real estate investments, funds management and real estate services. For more information, visit www.emmesco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/401b9d21-fcd2-4910-a46d-77a2b9359ec3

Neal Leavitt

Leavitt Communications

(760) 639-2900

Neal@leavcom.com



