EMPK, LPT, and MFSF Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: EMPK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Empire Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by Flushing Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Empire Bancorp will receive $14.04 in cash and 0.6548 shares of Flushing Financial for each share of Empire Bancorp owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-empire-bancorp-inc .

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Liberty Property’s agreement to be acquired by Prologis, Inc. Shareholders of Liberty Property will receive 0.675 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of Liberty Property they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-liberty-property-trust .

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MFSF ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MutualFirst’s agreement to be acquired by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Shareholders of MutualFirst will receive 2.4 shares of Northwest for each share of MutualFirst owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mutualfirst-financial-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact .

