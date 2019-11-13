Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EMPK, LPT, and MFSF Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:15am EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: EMPK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Empire Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by Flushing Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Empire Bancorp will receive $14.04 in cash and 0.6548 shares of Flushing Financial for each share of Empire Bancorp owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-empire-bancorp-inc.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Liberty Property’s agreement to be acquired by Prologis, Inc. Shareholders of  Liberty Property will receive 0.675 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of Liberty Property they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-liberty-property-trust.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MFSF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MutualFirst’s agreement to be acquired by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Shareholders of MutualFirst will receive 2.4 shares of Northwest for each share of MutualFirst owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mutualfirst-financial-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aAIRBUS : discloses share buyback transactions 6-12 November 2019
EQ
11:50aThis is a Test Release from GlobeNewswire
GL
11:48aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Base Rate Change for Elizabethtown Gas
AQ
11:48aNetalogue Technologies Plc - Form 8 (OPD) - J and J Rowland
PR
11:48aGOOD LUCK 3 : Offers Players New Gameplay & Bonuses to Celebrate RAKUN IEO on Liquid
PR
11:48aTENCENT : Earnings Drop 13% as Rivals Intrude on Advertising Territory--Update
DJ
11:48aVital joins Canon Medical to showcase Collaborative imaging at RSNA 2019
GL
11:47aGLOBAL : A new twist on traditional gold pawnbroking - iP2PGlobal's Gold-backed Crypto Loan
AQ
11:47aNational Nail's STINGER CN100B Cap Nailer Receives 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award
GL
11:46aALTICE EUROPE N : third quarter results beat expectations on French growth
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group