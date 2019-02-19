EMQ : Becomes the First Fintech Startup Accepted into Taiwan's Regulatory Sandbox

EMQ, a leading cross-border settlement network in Asia, announced that
it has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of
Taiwan on its application to offer cross-border remittance services for
migrant workers in Taiwan. As the first fintech startup to be accepted
into the Taiwan’s Regulatory Sandbox, EMQ will within the FSC prescribed
timeline, provide a more convenient and lower cost remittance services
for migrant workers sending money home to Vietnam, Indonesia, and the
Philippines.
“Remittances provide a lifeline for millions of households in developing
countries with US$528 billion remittances sent in 2018, according to the
World Bank. Migrant workers in Taiwan have facilitated over US$3 billion
outbound remittances in 2018, according to the Central Bank of the
Republic of China (Taiwan),” said Max Liu, co-founder and CEO of EMQ.
“We are excited to be part of the Regulatory Sandbox program and we look
forward to making financial services more accessible and inclusive to
the hard-working migrant worker community in Taiwan.”
Powered by EMQ's extensive network, our service will significantly
simplify the remittance process by allowing migrant workers in Taiwan to
send money via smart phone anywhere and enjoy a full range of pay-out
options including instant cash pickup, bank deposits to the partnered
banks, deposit into a mobile wallet, or home delivery of cash to support
their families back home compared to the existing remittance channels in
Taiwan. This would provide a convenient and seamless money transfer
experience, while helping to drive greater financial inclusion across
Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Mr. Liu added, “Taiwan is one of the most important strategic growth
markets for EMQ and the regulatory approval from FSC represents a
significant milestone for our operation in Taiwan. We look forward to
introducing more innovative solutions that will make a difference in the
lives of these migrant workers, while supporting Taiwan to be a Fintech
hub in the region.”
EMQ currently has footprints in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India,
Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines, with expansion
underway across key business markets worldwide spanning Asia, Europe,
North America and the Middle East. EMQ currently holds remittance
licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia.
About EMQ
EMQ is a leading cross-border settlement network in Asia, providing
secure and affordable money transfer options for businesses and
individuals. With our assets anchored in Asia, EMQ has established an
extensive network that provides immediate access to thousands of
distribution points across the worldý. For more information, www.emq.com
