EMnify : Achieves AWS IoT Competency Status

Amazon Web Services recognizes EMnify for security, performance and scalability of its solution

EMnify, a German deep tech company offering a cloud-based global cellular IoT connectivity management platform, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Competency status. This designation recognizes EMnify for enabling IoT connectivity for customers in a wide range of verticals around the globe.

Achieving the AWS IoT Competency differentiates EMnify as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success delivering solutions seamlessly in the AWS Cloud environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

Frank Stoecker, EMnify CEO, says: “EMnify is very proud to achieve the AWS IoT Connectivity Competency status. Our team is dedicated to helping customers in the IoT industry achieve their business goals through our platform and by leveraging the agility of AWS.”

“Many of our unique features, like, Regional Internet Breakout or our device-cloud are made possible by our close integration with AWS. This puts us in a prime position to offer the highest possible security and performance.”

Cloud Service Providers (CSP), Mobile Network Operators and Mobile Virtual Network Operators benefit from a globally distributed, cloud-native mobile core Network-as-a-Service that enables them to become a player in the fast growing IoT connectivity market with a fast time-to-market and low total cost of ownership. EMnify provides a full-stack solution with 2G, 3G, 4G, and NB-IoT capabilities, that includes a state-of-the-art RESTful API that can either be integrated in the CSP’s offerings or offered as comprehensive white label solution.

Major enterprises and SMBs benefit from EMnify’s Connectivity-as-a-Service solutions, which is based on their cloud mobile core technology in combination with a multi-network IoT SIM card. This complete connectivity solution serves a broad range of IoT use cases including industry 4.0, smart cities, energy, automotive, transportation, and healthcare.

EMnify's Mobile Core network and all network infrastructure is virtualized and operated as a cloud service in the AWS cloud. This ensures that EMnify's network is always operational, scalable and offers the highest level of security.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

If you’d like to meet EMnify at IoT Solutions World Congress (Barcelona, 16-18 October 2018) or to find out more about the company’s solutions, please contact Masha Kovaleva: masha.kovaleva@emnify.com

About EMnify – EMnify was born out of a belief that the impact of IoT will revolutionize technology worldwide and that a technology shift is required to enable efficient and economical connectivity for intelligent devices. Based in Germany, we are a Deep Tech company and offering a cloud-based, secure and scalable Global Cellular M2M/IoT Connectivity Management Platform. By providing our technology as a cloud service, we are disrupting traditional service delivery models. Our customers are Mobile Network Operators, Enterprises and Developers from more than 100 countries, enabling new use cases that improve people’s lives all over the world.

For more information, visit emnify.com

