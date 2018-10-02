EMnify : Achieves AWS IoT Competency Status

EMnify, a German deep tech company offering a cloud-based global
cellular IoT connectivity management platform, today announced that it
has achieved Amazon
Web Services (AWS) IoT Competency status. This designation
recognizes EMnify for enabling IoT connectivity for customers in a wide
range of verticals around the globe.
Achieving the AWS IoT Competency differentiates EMnify as an AWS Partner
Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical
proficiency and proven customer success delivering solutions seamlessly
in the AWS Cloud environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners
must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the
security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.
Frank Stoecker, EMnify CEO, says: “EMnify is very proud to achieve the
AWS IoT Connectivity Competency status. Our team is dedicated to helping
customers in the IoT industry achieve their business goals through our
platform and by leveraging the agility of AWS.”
“Many of our unique features, like, Regional Internet Breakout or our
device-cloud are made possible by our close integration with AWS. This
puts us in a prime position to offer the highest possible security and
performance.”
Cloud Service Providers (CSP), Mobile Network Operators and Mobile
Virtual Network Operators benefit from a globally distributed,
cloud-native mobile core Network-as-a-Service that enables them to
become a player in the fast growing IoT connectivity market with a fast
time-to-market and low total cost of ownership. EMnify provides a
full-stack solution with 2G, 3G, 4G, and NB-IoT capabilities, that
includes a state-of-the-art RESTful API that can either be integrated in
the CSP’s offerings or offered as comprehensive white label solution.
Major enterprises and SMBs benefit from EMnify’s
Connectivity-as-a-Service solutions, which is based on their cloud
mobile core technology in combination with a multi-network IoT SIM card.
This complete connectivity solution serves a broad range of IoT use
cases including industry 4.0, smart cities, energy, automotive,
transportation, and healthcare.
EMnify's Mobile Core network and all network infrastructure is
virtualized and operated as a cloud service in the AWS cloud. This
ensures that EMnify's network is always operational, scalable and offers
the highest level of security.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from
startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and
deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS
Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and
Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About EMnify – EMnify was born out of a belief that the impact of
IoT will revolutionize technology worldwide and that a technology shift
is required to enable efficient and economical connectivity for
intelligent devices. Based in Germany, we are a Deep Tech company and
offering a cloud-based, secure and scalable Global Cellular M2M/IoT
Connectivity Management Platform. By providing our technology as a cloud
service, we are disrupting traditional service delivery models. Our
customers are Mobile Network Operators, Enterprises and Developers from
more than 100 countries, enabling new use cases that improve people’s
lives all over the world.
