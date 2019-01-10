ENA Foundation Welcomes 2019 Chairperson, Board of Trustees

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENA Foundation began 2019 with Mickey Forness, BS, RN, CEN, taking her place as chairperson of the foundation's board of trustees which oversees the Emergency Nurses Association's philanthropic arm.

Forness, of Olean, New York, has been an ENA member since 1972. She first became involved with the Foundation in 2011 when, as New York ENA State Council president, the council signed an agreement to endow the 9/11 Scholarship for $100,000. Forness was selected to the Foundation board in 2016.

She is inspired by the Foundation's mission to help emergency nurses looking to further their careers. In 2018, the Foundation awarded approximately $435,000 in scholarships, continuing education and research grants to emergency nurses.

"I feel that the better educated our emergency nurses are, the better care they can provide to our patients," Forness said. "It is so exciting to have the ability to provide the financial assistance that allows our members to achieve this wonderful goal. Several of my co-workers were awarded a scholarship, and it was so exciting to see them grow in knowledge, professionalism and leadership."

Forness' goals for 2019 include continued work on the Pave the Way brick campaign; a focus on obtaining more endowed scholarships, which includes making the Solheim International Fund an endowed scholarship; and enhancing the research arm of ENA in collaboration with the ENA Board of Directors' strategic plan.

The 2019 ENA Foundation Board of Trustees:

Chairperson: Mickey Forness, BS, RN, CEN, of New York

Immediate Past Chairperson: Steven Jewell, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, USN (ret.), of Texas

Chairperson-elect: James J. Hoelz, MS, RN, CEN, CEN, FAEN, of Pennsylvania

Members-at-Large:

Bill Miller, BSN, RN, PHRN, NREMT-P, of Pennsylvania

Nancy Mannion Bonalumi, DNP, MS, RN, CEN, FAEN, of Pennsylvania

Sally K. Snow, BSN, RN, CPEN, FAEN, of Texas

Thelma Kuska, BSN, RN, CEN, FAEN, of Illinois

Jackie M. Taylor-Wynkoop, MSN, RN, of Pennsylvania

ENA President Appointee: Khay Douangdara, MSN, RN, CPEN, of Kentucky

Corporate Members-at-Large:

Michael Loughran, BA, NSO

Dan Smith, BSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, Teleflex

Steve Bellisari, Stryker

ENA Representatives:

President: Patricia Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, of Kentucky

Immediate Past President: Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN, of Oregon

Chief Executive Officer: Nancy MacRae, MS, of Illinois

About the ENA Foundation

The ENA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, is the philanthropic arm of the Emergency Nurses Association. The foundation powers the future of emergency nursing with a mission focused on providing academic scholarships, research grants and continuing education opportunities to emergency nurses. Since 2009, the ENA Foundation has awarded approximately $2.8 million to emergency nurses to earn degrees, expand their skills through continuing education and conduct research projects directly related to emergency nursing and led by nurse researchers.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 43,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

