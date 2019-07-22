Log in
ENA to Induct Eight Members into Academy of Emergency Nursing

07/22/2019 | 09:55am EDT

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Monday announced the Academy of Emergency Nursing – now in its 15th year – will induct eight emergency nurses as the Class of 2019 Fellows this fall.

(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association)

The Academy of Emergency Nursing was created in 2004 to recognize emergency nurses who have advanced the profession and provided leadership to ENA. AEN has inducted more than 160 emergency nurses whose body of work goes well beyond being an outstanding nurse and devoted ENA member.

The 2019 AEN inductees are:

  • Sarah Abel, MSN, RN, CEN – Brownsburg, Indiana
  • Anthony Angelow, PhD, CRNP, ACNPC, AGACNP-BC, CEN – Hammonton, New Jersey
  • Kimberly Johnson, PhD, RN, CEN – Hamilton, Ohio
  • Freda Lyon, DNP, RN, NE-BC – Marietta, Georgia
  • Patricia Nierstedt, MS, RN, CEN, TCRN – Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey
  • Jack Rodgers, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, NREMT-P – Columbus, Georgia
  • William Schueler, MSN, RN, CEN, CPPS, WVTS – Beaverton, Oregon
  • Elizabeth Stone, PhD, RN, CPEN – Raleigh, North Carolina

"The ENA Board of Directors is very proud of the 2019 Class of Fellows being inducted into the Academy of Emergency Nursing," ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, said. "Their incredible work and substantive contributions to the emergency nursing profession have had lasting impacts and earned them a rightful place among previous Fellows."

The 2019 Class of Fellows will be inducted during a ceremony and recognized in the Hall of Honor at Emergency Nursing 2019 in Austin, Texas, which will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:
Dan Campana
Senior Manager, PR & Communications
847-460-4017
dan.campana@ena.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ena-to-induct-eight-members-into-academy-of-emergency-nursing-300888589.html

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association


© PRNewswire 2019
