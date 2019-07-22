ENA to Induct Eight Members into Academy of Emergency Nursing

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Monday announced the Academy of Emergency Nursing – now in its 15th year – will induct eight emergency nurses as the Class of 2019 Fellows this fall.

The Academy of Emergency Nursing was created in 2004 to recognize emergency nurses who have advanced the profession and provided leadership to ENA. AEN has inducted more than 160 emergency nurses whose body of work goes well beyond being an outstanding nurse and devoted ENA member.

The 2019 AEN inductees are:

Sarah Abel , MSN, RN, CEN – Brownsburg, Indiana

MSN, RN, CEN – Anthony Angelow , PhD, CRNP, ACNPC, AGACNP-BC, CEN – Hammonton, New Jersey

PhD, CRNP, ACNPC, AGACNP-BC, CEN – Kimberly Johnson , PhD, RN, CEN – Hamilton, Ohio

PhD, RN, CEN – Freda Lyon , DNP, RN, NE-BC – Marietta, Georgia

DNP, RN, NE-BC – Patricia Nierstedt , MS, RN, CEN, TCRN – Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey

MS, RN, CEN, TCRN – Jack Rodgers , MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, NREMT-P – Columbus, Georgia

MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, NREMT-P – William Schueler , MSN, RN, CEN, CPPS, WVTS – Beaverton, Oregon

MSN, RN, CEN, CPPS, WVTS – Elizabeth Stone , PhD, RN, CPEN – Raleigh, North Carolina

"The ENA Board of Directors is very proud of the 2019 Class of Fellows being inducted into the Academy of Emergency Nursing," ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, said. "Their incredible work and substantive contributions to the emergency nursing profession have had lasting impacts and earned them a rightful place among previous Fellows."

The 2019 Class of Fellows will be inducted during a ceremony and recognized in the Hall of Honor at Emergency Nursing 2019 in Austin, Texas, which will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

