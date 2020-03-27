Log in
ENDEAVORS TO SUSPEND DISASTER RECOVERY OPERATIONS FOR HURRICANE MARIA IN PUERTO RICO

03/27/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors received an official notification from FEMA on March 20, 2020, indicating our request for additional funding to continue disaster case management services supporting survivors of Hurricane Maria was denied. As a result, Endeavors will close most offices providing Hurricane Maria disaster recovery in Puerto Rico on April 3, 2020, due to a lack of funding. 

"Endeavors' mission is to serve those in crisis, so we are disappointed we were not provided additional funding to continue helping the many survivors of Hurricane Maria," said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operating Officer. There are currently over 7,000 remaining individuals and families who have registered for help in the 50 municipalities served by Endeavors, with over 6,000 classified as a critical need.  

Our Puerto Rican employees serving under FEMA's Disaster Case Management program will be affected by the closure. Endeavors Puerto Rico offices are no longer accepting clients recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Endeavors will be working to transition remaining clients to FEMA.

"As a community-based nonprofit, we are dependent upon federal funding to continue our services. This news is disheartening as there are currently 311 local employees serving survivors in Puerto Rico," said Mr. Fulghum. Endeavors provides client-focused services for short-term relief and long-term recovery. The nonprofit assists in developing recovery plans, creating safe environments, and referring assistance to individuals impacted by natural disasters. 

Endeavors has served over 12,600 individuals and families in 2019 alone. "We are very proud to assist the families of Puerto Rico. We have served almost 13,500 cases since we began operations in September 2018," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President, and CEO. "Responding to these major disasters takes a team effort from compassionate, caring, and experienced employees, government officials, and volunteers. We appreciate all who have helped along the way."

Despite the lack of funding, Endeavors will continue to have a permanent presence in Puerto Rico, finding opportunities to serve Puerto Ricans. For further questions on the development of services in your community, please contact FEMA at 1 (800) 621-3362.

 

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org

Shannon Gowen, Chief Marketing Officer
Endeavors
210-431-6466 x126
sgowen@endeavors.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
