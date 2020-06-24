Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ENDP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action Against Endo International plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Endo International plc ("Endo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Endo securities between August 8, 2017, and June 10, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/endp.                         

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:  (1) the full scope of Endo’s and/or its subsidiaries’ contributions to the opioid crisis, including, but not limited to, their opioid products’ disproportionately negative impact on New York, one of the most populous states in the U.S., as well as the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market; (2) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/endp or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Endo you have until August 18, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pNEW GOLD : Announces Closing of $400 million Senior Notes Offering to Fund Redemption of Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes
BU
12:26pHERE Technologies promotes Stephen Patak to Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas region
GL
12:22pGO AHEAD : CitySwift raises additional funding, as its industry-leading data engine is rolled out by two of the UK's largest listed passenger transport providers to support social distancing and aid network recovery
AQ
12:22pMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12:21pMouser Electronics Named Global Distributor of the Year by Bel Fuse, Inc.
BU
12:20pGENERAL MOTORS : GM's New OnStar Guardian App Offers Peace of Mind as People Get Back on the Road; Mobile app lets OnStar members and the people they care about take select OnStar safety services with them
AQ
12:17pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Empire Life Insurance Company
BU
12:16pEASYJET : Airline easyJet's first-half loss widens as COVID-19 hurts travel, seeks cash
RE
12:16pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Acai Berry as a Superfood to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16pTesla Quality Falls Short in J.D. Power Car Survey
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group