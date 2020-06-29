ENDP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Endo International plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Endo International plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Endo International plc ("Endo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Endo securities between August 8, 2017, and June 10, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/endp.                         

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:  (1) the full scope of Endo’s and/or its subsidiaries’ contributions to the opioid crisis, including, but not limited to, their opioid products’ disproportionately negative impact on New York, one of the most populous states in the U.S., as well as the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market; (2) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/endp or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Endo you have until August 18, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
