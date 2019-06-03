ENDRA Life Sciences : Appoints Renaud Maloberti as Chief Commercial Officer

20-Year Global Commercial Medical Imaging Veteran to Lead Rollout of ENDRA Technology in European and U.S. Markets

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 /ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has appointed Renaud Maloberti as Chief Commercial Officer.

Maloberti brings over 20 years of commercial medical imaging experience to ENDRA Life Sciences, including 12 years in ultrasound. Most recently, Maloberti served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Bionik Laboratories, a rehabilitation robotics company. Prior to Bionik, Maloberti served as Vice President and General Manager at FujiFilm SonoSite, where he led the development and commercialization of the world's first high-frequency ultrasound, leading the division through double-digit revenue growth for six years.

Maloberti has also served as General Manager, Americas for BK Medical Systems, the ultrasound subsidiary of Analogic Corporation. Earlier in his career, Maloberti worked at Draeger Medical Systems, a leader in patient monitoring and healthcare IT systems. Maloberti also spent 10 years in sales and marketing roles at GE Healthcare, a global leader in diagnostic imaging and ENDRA's strategic partner.

Maloberti holds an MBA in global marketing from Babson College, and a Bachelor's Degree in International Finance from ESLSCA Business School in Paris, France. He is fluent in English in French.

'I am thrilled to have Renaud join the ENDRA team,' said Francois Michelon, Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA Life Sciences. 'His deep commercial experience, particularly with breakthrough ultrasound devices, combined with his bi-cultural background and extensive clinical network, are a great fit for ENDRA's TAEUS commercialization plans in Europe this year, and the U.S in 2020. Additionally, Renaud has demonstrated his impact in both large matrix organizations like GE Healthcare, and fast paced and lean microcap companies. It's a rare combination that we believe will not only solidify our core management team, but also prepare the company to commercialize and scale our TAEUS technology in the years to come,' concluded Michelon.

'I am very excited to join ENDRA, an innovative company with a game changing technology that addresses a large unmet clinical need in liver disease,' said Renaud Maloberti. 'I look forward to working with Francois and the team and leveraging my experience and clinical relationships to drive ENDRA's commercialization success,' concluded Maloberti.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the fatty liver tissue characterization, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

About Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

NAFLD is a condition closely associated with obesity, diabetes, hepatitis-C and certain genetic predispositions in which fat accumulates in the liver. NAFLD affects over 1 billion people globally and is estimated to cost the U.S healthcare system over $100 billion annually. NAFLD is often asymptomatic and if left untreated, NAFLD can progress to inflammation (NASH), tissue scarring (fibrosis), cell death (cirrhosis) and liver cancer. By 2025, NAFLD is forecast to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants. The only tools currently available for diagnosing and monitoring NAFLD are impractical: expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or an invasive surgical biopsy.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'seek,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'goal,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate' or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the results of pending human studies and nature of the data obtained from such studies; the adequacy of protections afforded to us by the patents that we own and the success we may have in, and the cost to us of, maintaining, enforcing and defending those patents; expectations concerning ENDRA's ability to secure regulatory approvals; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, including obtaining a CE Mark and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

