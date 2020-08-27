DGAP-News: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ENDRA Life Sciences to Showcase TAEUS(R) Technology at EASL International Liver Congress 2020

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (''ENDRA'') (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS(R)), is exhibiting at The Digital International Liver Congress (ILC), hosted by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), Aug. 27-29, 2020.

"Clinical conferences and trade shows continue to be a key component of our brand awareness and commercialization strategies, and none more so than EASL," said ENDRA's Chief Commercial Officer, Renaud Maloberti. "This will be our first virtual conference since the onset of the global pandemic, and we've responded to this new reality with a virtual booth, which we're excited to reveal later this week. Our new virtual, interactive booth enables us to provide EASL attendees with a memorable experience of our innovative TAEUS solution and a unique introduction to our knowledgeable ENDRA team."

ENDRA's TAEUS Fatty Liver Imaging Probe (FLIP) System is a practical, non-invasive way to assess liver fat at the point of care. Following TAEUS' receipt of the CE Mark earlier this year, ENDRA has focused on executing key components of its European commercialization plan, including establishing clinical evaluation sites that use TAEUS to measure and monitor liver fat. Simultaneously, ENDRA has also submitted a 510(k) to the U.S. FDA for the TAEUS FLIP, which is currently under review.

ILC, which this year is "hosted" in London, provides another opportunity for ENDRA to drive awareness of TAEUS in this crucial market. The event attracts thousands of clinicians and scientists in hepatology, gastroenterology, pathology, radiology, imaging, and more, from all over the world to network, share data, present findings, and discuss the hottest topics and trends around liver disease.

Following the conference, ENDRA's virtual trade show booth will be accessible on the company's website or directly at www.endrataeus.com. Hepatologists, gastroenterologists, radiologists, and other clinicians can get an immersive, highly-engaging look at TAEUS and experience it for themselves on their own time -- independent of conference dates.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS(R)), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to MRI, but at 50Xlower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations listed above under the heading "2020 Guidance"; making our 510(k) submission with the FDA and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

