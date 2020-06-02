Log in
ENERCON Acquires Critical Engineering Group, Inc.

06/02/2020 | 01:24pm EDT

Engineering and environmental services firm, Enercon Services, Inc. (ENERCON) today, announced their acquisition of Critical Engineering Group, Inc. (CEG). The acquisition brings expanded capabilities to ENERCON’s existing services and positions them for increased reach within the data center and mission critical communications sector.

“The acquisition is a positive step towards our strategic growth and diversification. CEG’s proven success in data and communication center projects will enhance our existing engineering services and extend our footprint in this dynamic market,” said Robert H. Bryan, President of ENERCON.

With headquarters in Lafayette, CA, CEG provides a full scope of project management and engineering services for data centers and mission critical communications centers, including architectural, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, structural and civil engineering and construction support.

The CEG team will join ENERCON’s Critical Infrastructure division out of Oakland, CA, led by ENERCON Vice President, Chris Stammen and Western Division Director, Richard Clubb. They will be supported by CEG Principals James R. Rowland and James Underwood.

“We are proud to bring on board the innovative team from CEG. They have an outstanding reputation in the industry and will bolster ENERCON as we continue to provide high-quality solutions for our clients,” said Bryan.

About ENERCON

A 100% employee-owned company, ENERCON is a leading engineering and environmental services firm that supports the safe and efficient production, delivery and use of energy. The company was founded in 1983 as an engineering consulting firm and has since grown to provide both engineering and environmental services across several industries, including critical power.

Visit enercon.com to learn more about how we partner with our clients to meet their goals.


© Business Wire 2020
