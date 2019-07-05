ENGIE EPS: Voting Results of the Mixed General Meeting Held on 25 June 2019

Regulatory News:

The Mixed General Meeting of Electro Power Systems S.A. (Paris:EPS) (« ENGIE EPS »), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids, which shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), was held on 25 June 2019 at 10.30 a.m. (Paris time).

The shareholders were convened to vote on the following resolutions:

Resolution no.1 : Approval of the individual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2018 and discharge to the members of the board of directors;

Resolution no.2 : Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2018;

Resolution no.3 : Allocation of the results of the financial year ended on 31 December 2018;

Resolution no.4 : Regulated agreements referred to under articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code;

Resolution no.5 : Approval of the expenses and charges referred to under Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code;

Resolution no.6 : Determination of the attendance fees;

Resolution no.7 : Ratification of the co-opting of a director, Mr. Alexander Katon;

Resolution no.8 : Appointment of a new director, Mr. Thierry Kalfon;

Resolution no.9 : Appointment of a new director, Romualdo Cirillo;

Resolution no.10 : Appointment of a new director, Mrs. Csilla Kohalmi-Monfils;

Resolution no.11 : Appointment of a new director, Mrs. Cristina Tomassini;

Resolution no.12 : Appointment of a new director, Mrs. Elise Collange;

Resolution no.13 : Renewal of the board mandate of Mrs Anne Harvengt

Resolution no.14 : Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting the fixed, variable and extraordinary components of overall compensation and benefits of all kind that may be granted to the Chairman of the board of directors for the 2019 financial year;

Resolution no.15 : Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting the fixed, variable and extraordinary components of overall compensation and benefits of all kind that may be granted to the Chief executive officer for the 2019 financial year;

Resolution no.16 : Approval of the fixed, variable and extraordinary components of overall compensation and benefits of all kind granted to the Chief executive officer for the 2018 financial year;

Resolution no.17 : Authorisation to be given to the board of directors for the purchase by the Company of its own shares;

Resolution no.18 : Delegation of authority to the board of directors for the purpose of reducing the share capital through share cancellation as part of the authorization to purchase its own shares;

Resolution no.19 : Delegation of authority to the board of directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital with preferential subscription rights;

Resolution no.20 : Delegation of authority to the board of directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights;

Resolution no.21 : Delegation of authority to the board of directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights, by way of a private placement;

Resolution no.22 : Delegation of authority to the board of directors in the event of an issuance of ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights in order to set the subscription price, within the limit of 10% of the share capital per year;

Resolution no.23 : Authorisation to increase the number of securities to be issued by 15% with or without preferential subscription rights;

Resolution no.24 : Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital, up to the limit of 10% of the share capital per year, in order to remunerate contributions in kind made to the Company, outside of a public exchange offer;

Resolution no.25 : Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital, in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company;

Resolution no.26 : Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, profits or issuance premiums, merger or contributions premiums or any other amounts likely to be capitalised;

Resolution no.27 : Overall limitation of authorisations;

Resolution no.28 : Delegation of powers to the board of directors to proceed with a share capital increase reserved for employees who are members of a company savings plan without preferential subscription rights;

Resolution no.29 : Amendment to article 3 "Company name" of the articles of association of the Company in order to amend the company name;

: Amendment to article 3 “Company name” of the articles of association of the Company in order to amend the company name; Resolution no.30: Powers to complete formalities.

The shareholders’ attendance was as follows:

Total number of shares 12 766 860 Total number of shareholders present, represented or giving proxy to the chairman or voting by mail 21 Total number of voting rights expressed by the shareholders present, represented or voting by mail 9 956 088

Thus, the quorum reached was of 77,983 %.

The results of the vote are as follows:

Resolution Outcome Votes “in favour” Votes “against” Abstention Resolution no.1 Approved 9 203 680 92,44% 752 408 7,56 % 0 0 % Resolution no.2 Approved 9 956 088 100 % 0 0 % 0 0 % Resolution no.3 Approved 9 956 088 100 % 0 0 % 0 0 % Resolution no.4 Approved 9 916 088 99,60 % 40 000 0,40 % 0 0 % Resolution no.5 Approved 9 956 088 100 % 0 0 % 0 0 % Resolution no.6 Approved 9 956 088 100 % 0 0 % 0 0 % Resolution no.7 Approved 9 493 306 95,35 % 0 0 % 462 782 4,65 % Resolution no.8 Approved 9 330 493 93,72 % 162 813 1,64 % 462 782 4,64 % Resolution no.9 Approved 9 916 088 99,60 % 40 000 0,40 % 0 0 % Resolution no.10 Approved 8 578 085 86,16 % 915 221 9,19 % 462 782 4,65% Resolution no.11 Approved 8 578 085 86,16 % 915 221 9,19 % 462 782 4,65% Resolution no.12 Approved 8 578 085 86,16 % 915 221 9,19 % 462 782 4,65% Resolution no.13 Approved 9 290 493 93,31 % 202 813 2,04 % 462 782 4,65% Resolution no.14 Approved 9 956 088 100 % 0 0 % 0 0 % Resolution no.15 Approved 9 493 306 95,35 % 462 782 4,65 % 0 0 % Resolution no.16 Approved 9 793 275 98,36 % 162 813 1,64 % 0 0 % Resolution no.17 Approved 8 998 660 90,38 % 957 428 9,62 % 0 0 % Resolution no.18 Approved 9 453 306 94,95 % 502 782 5,05 % 0 0 % Resolution no.19 Approved 9 027 993 90,68 % 928 095 9,32 % 0 0 % Resolution no.20 Approved 8 269 310 83,06 % 1 686 778 16,94 % 0 0 % Resolution no.21 Approved 8 240 047 82,76 % 1 716 041 17,24 % 0 0 % Resolution no.22 Approved 8 246 177 82,83 % 1 709 911 17,17 % 0 0 % Resolution no.23 Approved 8 246 247 82,83 % 1 709 841 17,17 % 0 0 % Resolution no.24 Approved 8 315 585 83,52 % 1 640 503 16,48 % 0 0 % Resolution no.25 Approved 8 246 182 82,83 % 1 709 906 17,17 % 0 0 % Resolution no.26 Approved 9 027 993 90,68 % 928 095 9,32 % 0 0 % Resolution no.27 Approved 9 493 306 95,35 % 462 782 4,65 % 0 0 % Resolution no.28 Rejected 2 228 407 22,38 % 7 727 681 77,62 % 0 0 % Resolution no.29 Approved 9 493 306 95,35 % 0 0 % 462 782 4,65 Resolution no.30 Approved 9 956 088 100 % 0 0 % 0 0 %

* * *

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is part of the ENGIE group and specializes in microgrids and storage solutions that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy. Thanks to technology covered by 130 patents and applications, ENGIE EPS develops utility scale energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries, and microgrids in islands and emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels. More information on www.engie-eps.com.

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2018: EUR 60.6 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

engie-eps.com

ENGIE EPS S.A.

115, Rue Réaumur 75002 Paris, France - Tel. +33 (0)9 70 46 71 35

Share Capital of EUR 2,553,372 - RCS PARIS 808 631 691

