ENGIE North America Acquires Systecon LLC

ENGIE North America Inc. today announced it has acquired Systecon LLC, a leading complex modular solution provider for customers in a broad range of industries for mission-critical data center, commercial, industrial, hospital, government, education, and hospitality industry projects. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, the company was founded in 1949 and has more than 85 employees.

Following three other recent acquisitions of prominent mechanical and electrical service providers in the U.S. – a portfolio of six mechanical service companies from the Talen Energy Group in addition to the Unity International Group and Donnelly Mechanical – the Systecon acquisition continues to strengthen ENGIE’s capacity to deliver best-in-class mechanical service, maintenance, construction, commissioning, and energy solutions in North America.

ENGIE, the number one provider of energy services in the world, is focused on continued growth across North America, uniting leading-edge mechanical and electrical contracting solutions with its existing portfolio of energy supply, energy optimization, and building modernization offerings to commercial, industrial, and public-sector customers.

“ENGIE North America has taken a strategic approach to integrating outstanding mechanical and electrical companies into our comprehensive energy service model. Systecon built a solid reputation across the United States, having worked on more than 5,000 projects combining a unique custom, modular design plus factory-assembly approach that accelerates construction schedules, is less expensive, and can be safer than solutions constructed on-site for customers,” said John Mahoney, President and CEO of ENGIE’s Services businesses in North America. “We’re excited to welcome Systecon and its employees into the ENGIE North America family of companies to continue to strengthen our range of services for customers across the U.S. and Canada.”

Systecon CEO and President Marty Tierney shared excitement over the opportunity to build on Systecon’s legacy of achievement as a new part of ENGIE: “Systecon is ready for the next chapter of our company’s success story. By leveraging the interconnected network of other successful ENGIE teams, we can expand on our unique approach to delivering modular HVAC and mechanical contracting solutions – creating a seamless, sustainable energy services model for our valued customers,” said Tierney. “The resources that ENGIE can provide as we continue to grow together make this transition a very exciting, positive opportunity for Systecon.”

About ENGIE in North America Inc.

ENGIE North America manages a range of energy businesses in the United States and Canada, including clean power generation, cogeneration, and energy storage; retail energy sales:, and comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense. Nearly 100 percent of the company’s power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest independent power producer and energy efficiency services provider in the world, with operations in 70 countries employing 150,000 people, including 1,000 researchers in 11 R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.engie-na.com, @ENGIENorthAm, and www.engie.com.

About Systecon LLC

Systecon LLC is a leading manufacturer of custom modular utility solutions, including modular central plants, CritiChill® modular indirect evaporative cooling, custom modular pumping systems, central plant controls and standard pump packages. We work with our customers to provide the most efficient and advanced modular solution for their specific project needs - custom designed for optimization, factory assembled and performance tested, then delivered to the work site ready for installation. Our work spans the globe with markets across the U.S. and successful projects on five major continents. Customers include owners, consulting engineers and general contractors. For more information, visit Systecon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005051/en/