ENGIE North America Acquires Systecon LLC

ENGIE North America Inc. today announced it has acquired Systecon
LLC, a leading complex modular solution provider for customers in a
broad range of industries for mission-critical data center, commercial,
industrial, hospital, government, education, and hospitality industry
projects. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, the company was founded
in 1949 and has more than 85 employees.
Following three other recent acquisitions of prominent mechanical and
electrical service providers in the U.S. – a portfolio of six mechanical
service companies from the Talen Energy Group in addition to the Unity
International Group and Donnelly Mechanical – the Systecon acquisition
continues to strengthen ENGIE’s capacity to deliver best-in-class
mechanical service, maintenance, construction, commissioning, and energy
solutions in North America.
ENGIE,
the number one provider of energy services in the world, is focused on
continued growth across North America, uniting leading-edge mechanical
and electrical contracting solutions with its existing portfolio of
energy supply, energy optimization, and building modernization offerings
to commercial, industrial, and public-sector customers.
“ENGIE North America has taken a strategic approach to integrating
outstanding mechanical and electrical companies into our comprehensive
energy service model. Systecon built a solid reputation across the
United States, having worked on more than 5,000 projects combining a
unique custom, modular design plus factory-assembly approach that
accelerates construction schedules, is less expensive, and can be safer
than solutions constructed on-site for customers,” said John Mahoney,
President and CEO of ENGIE’s Services businesses in North America.
“We’re excited to welcome Systecon and its employees into the ENGIE
North America family of companies to continue to strengthen our range of
services for customers across the U.S. and Canada.”
Systecon CEO and President Marty Tierney shared excitement over the
opportunity to build on Systecon’s legacy of achievement as a new part
of ENGIE: “Systecon is ready for the next chapter of our company’s
success story. By leveraging the interconnected network of other
successful ENGIE teams, we can expand on our unique approach to
delivering modular HVAC and mechanical contracting solutions – creating
a seamless, sustainable energy services model for our valued customers,”
said Tierney. “The resources that ENGIE can provide as we continue to
grow together make this transition a very exciting, positive opportunity
for Systecon.”
About ENGIE in North America Inc.
ENGIE North America
manages a range of energy businesses in the United States and Canada,
including clean power generation, cogeneration, and energy storage;
retail energy sales:, and comprehensive services to help customers run
their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource
use and expense. Nearly 100 percent of the company’s power generation
portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest
independent power producer and energy efficiency services provider in
the world, with operations in 70 countries employing 150,000 people,
including 1,000 researchers in 11 R&D centers. For more information,
please visit www.engie-na.com,
@ENGIENorthAm, and www.engie.com.
About Systecon LLC
Systecon LLC is a leading manufacturer of
custom modular utility solutions, including modular central plants,
CritiChill® modular indirect evaporative cooling, custom modular pumping
systems, central plant controls and standard pump packages. We work with
our customers to provide the most efficient and advanced modular
solution for their specific project needs - custom designed for
optimization, factory assembled and performance tested, then delivered
to the work site ready for installation. Our work spans the globe with
markets across the U.S. and successful projects on five major
continents. Customers include owners, consulting engineers and general
contractors. For more information, visit Systecon.com.
