Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ENPHASE CLASS ACTION ALERT: Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors of the Upcoming Deadline in the Enphase Energy, Inc. Securities Class Action and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:13am EDT

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON), remind investors that they have until August 17, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH). Shareholders with significant losses are encouraged to contact the Firm to discuss their options.

On June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management (“Prescience Point”), a private investment manager that focuses on investigations of public companies, published a negative research report on Enphase Energy, Inc. supporting its short position. According to Prescience Point, its research suggests that at least 39%, or $205 million, of US revenue reported by the company is potentially fabricated, as is a significant portion of the company’s international revenue. Eiad Asbahi, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Prescience Point said, “The explosive growth that Enphase has reported to investors over the last two years is nothing but a sham which has lined the pockets of those at the top of the company… We believe the evidence presented in our report will result in multiple government investigations, a major accounting restatement, shareholder lawsuits and a delisting of ENPH shares from the NASDAQ.”  On this news, the Company’s share price fell nearly 26%.

A lawsuit, Gregory A. Hurst v. Enphase Energy, Inc., et al., Case No.: 5:20-cv-04036, has now been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of shareholders who purchased the Company’s common stock between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Enphase and certain of its executives failed to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges, in part, that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that Enphase’s revenues were inflated, that Enphase engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices, and the Company’s reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated.

If you purchased shares of Enphase and would like to discuss the case and your options as a class member and serving as a lead plaintiff, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520, or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com; and/or Neil Rothstein via email at neil@barjolaw.com. BARJO believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
www.barjolaw.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:30aPress release Oncology Venture signs agreement to out-license two pipeline assets as part of prioritized portfolio strategy
GL
02:29aMorses Club digital accounts frozen after Wirecard collapse
RE
02:29aAGTA RECORD : sells five businesses in relation to the ASSA ABLOY transaction
PU
02:28aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Urgent Headline News
AQ
02:25aBROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Technology group BCM envisages listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
EQ
02:24aNON STANDARD FINANCE : UK subprime lender NSF granted waiver on securitisation facility
RE
02:24aJUN. 29, 2020TSE REGULATORY MEASURES, ETC. ON TRADING OF NEWLY LISTED STOCKS : Ebrains,inc.
PU
02:22aBIOSTOCK STUDIO : Scandion Oncology pushes forward with confidence
AQ
02:20aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Commitment to Strengthens the Position as One of Global Low Cost Ferronickel Producer
PU
02:20aCASTLE MINERALS : Results of General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Reminder of last day of the subscription period in t..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : CEO sees production down 40% over the next two years
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group